India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli heroics guide India to series win - As it happened

Bengaluru, January 19: Rohit Sharma slammed his 29th ODI century while skipper Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century to guide Team India crushed Australia by seven wickets in the third and deciding one-day international at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday (January 19).
Rohit (119) and Kohli (89) stitched a 132-run stand for the second wicket as the duo made the run chase of 287 look ridiculously easy with 15 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer (44* off 35 deliveries) and Manish Pandey (8* off 4) finished the game for the hosts in style as they clinched the series 2-1.
Indians were pushed to the wall after getting hammered by 10 wickets in the opening game in Mumbai but they came back roaring and won the remaining two games and thus claimed the series.
Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first but Indian bowlers kept things tight from the start and despite Steve Smith's heroic knock of 131 off 132 deliveries, the visitors could only manage to post 286/9 in stipulated 50 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (54) slammed his career's maiden ODI fifty but that too went in vain.
Mohammad Shami, Japrit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts in the series decider. While Shami returned with a four-for despite being costly, Bumrah and Jadeja were at their economical best.
Here's how the 3rd ODI between India and Australia panned out in Bengaluru:
Virat Kohli, the winning captain and Man of the Series: We're quite experienced, Rohit and I, and we were short of Shikhar. We got a good start, it was a tricky situation when KL got out as it was a tricky situation. All Australia want are wickets. Rohit played beautifully today before I took over. It's important to make sure one guy continues to bat till the end and takes us over the line. It's important to practice in the nets, but it's important to be okay mentally and press forward. I'm not worried about the short ball and trust my technique to take over. You need to have a clear and uncluttered mind. Australia were even better than last time. There's Steve David and Marnus. Coming back and winning the last two games after losing the first one, is very satisfying. Getting one back given that we lost the series at home last year is really satisfying.
🇮🇳🇮🇳#TeamIndia 💙 pic.twitter.com/IQmm5Vrf8I— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Aaron Finch: The wicket started to spin quite a bit. The quicks started sliding on a little bit at the end. If we had 310ish, then our spinners could put some pressure in the middle. Again, we just keep losing one wicket too many at every stage of the game. Our momentum gets stalled, but it's a great learning curve to play against the best in the world in their conditions. Agar bowled great lines and length, and he's always on the stumps, so the batsman has to take risks of the good balls. You bowling at world-class players, but I thought we'd pitch a few overs of part-time spin, but that wasn't to be.
Shreyas Iyer: Obviously I have seen them bowling, but coming and playing against them is different. To be honest, as many matches I have played, they have been the best bowling attack. Performing against the best bowling attack gives you the satisfaction and confidence that you can go play anywhere. I had decided to stay till the end, take every blow as they decided to attack my body. I had my plans and executed it well. They were trying to get into my head and wanted me to go over the top, but I said to myself that I will communicate with Virat and he told me to get set. I know if I am set I can play the big shots. So, the nudging and knocking helped me get into the innings.
Great win boys! 💪#INDvAUS— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 19, 2020
Virat Kohli wins the Player of the Series award for his back-to-back fifties and taking some sensational catches in the series.
Congratulations team india what a performance 💪.. great bowling @MdShami11 and apna Shana @ImRo45 what a knock champion.. top inn @imVkohli 👍 pic.twitter.com/RVEdMESl99— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2020
Ravi Shastri, India Coach: The boys showed there great character. The reason, I say the character is because after the thrashing in Mumbai, to have the belief that they can do it and do it two games in a row with one day travel is an outstanding achievement. Once they got off to a start, they (Rohit-Virat) realised they are up against a team that is always looking for wickets. So the way both batted with a lot of responsibility. The way Shreyas finished will do him a world of good. If sides are planning to take us apart in the last ten overs and then there could be a surprise. We have a lot of variety. The good old yorker. The game might be 130 years old, but that is still the best ball in one-day cricket. I don't care who the batsman is. If you execute properly, you are going to get him. The exposure the young players they get playing against an opponent like this will stand them in good stead. The next time they play any opposition, the entire mindset will be different for them. Saini is rapid. If he gets it right, he will tickle a few. Really proud of the guys.
Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020
Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu
Rohit Sharma gets man of the match for his match-winning 119.
Last three India - Aus bilateral ODI series: 2019, Australia: India lose 1st ODI, win series 2-1 | 2019, India: Australia lose fist two ODIs, win series 3-2 | 2020, India: India lose 1st ODI, win series 2-1.
Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni
Most runs by Indians as captain in int'l cricket:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 19, 2020
11208 Virat Kohli (199 innings, avg 66.71)
11207 MS Dhoni (330 innings, avg 46.89)
8095 M Azharuddin (230 innings, avg 40.88)
7665 Sourav Ganguly (218 innings, avg 38.32)#INDvAUS
Brilliant series win for the MEN IN BLUE!
Fantastic series win for India, among best ODI contests I have seen. After the debacle at Mumbai feared Australia might make a clean sweep. India fought back marvellously, showing gr8 skill, ambition and character. Congrats @imVkohli, @RaviShastriOfc & Team— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Done & Dusted!! Manish Pandey hits the winning boundary as India hammer Australia by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hosts claim series 2-1.
Champions 🇮🇳#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/168H5qeSSa— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Four! Manish Pandey hits brilliant shot down the ground
Aussies let down by main pace bowlers Cummins and Starc. Rare to see both flop together— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
6 runs came from that Starc over India reach 280/3 in 47 overs.
Four! Brilliant one-handed shot from Shreyas Iyer over covers.
Wicket! This is anti-climactic!! Virat Kohli is clean bowled for 89 by Josh Hazlewood. The skipper departs after playing a captain's knock. India - 274/3 in 45.5 overs.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer hammers Starc over long-on for a maximum.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Shreyas Iyer against Josh Hazlewood. India reach 246/2 after 43 overs.
India reach 235/2 after 42 overs. They require 52 runs off 48 balls. It is going to be a tight game in the end.
It’s not over till it’s over. Kohli has to bat through...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Shreyas Iyer off Mitchell Starc, fielder gives a chase to the ball but fails.
India reach 227/2 after 41 overs. They need 60 more runs to win off 54 balls.
Rohit Sharma's has had a tremendous turnaround after being made to open innings for India.
Throwback to when Rohit Sharma became a regular opener for India 🏏— ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2020
Before this tweet: 88 ODIs, 2065 runs, average of 30.82
After this tweet: 136 ODIs, 7050 runs, average of 59.74#INDvAUS | @ImRo45 https://t.co/9QUj5o0U1B
7000 Runs for Virat Kohli in ODIs while chasing.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma attempts a slog sweep but gets a top-edge. Mitchell Starc takes a simple running catch. Zampa breaks the century stand. India - 206/2 in 36.4 overs.
200 up for India in 36th over. India reach 205/1 after 36 overs, they need 82 runs to win.
Four & Fifty!! Back-to-back half-centuries from Virat Kohli.
India reach 188/1 after 34 overs. They need 99 more runs to win this game.
Watch Rohit's sixes!
Three MAXIMUMS!— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
We love them all. Which one's your pick?
Full video 📽️https://t.co/90k6RZvkji #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4C0Q6jZF8g
Hitman creates a record of SIXes as well.
Since Rohit Sharma's international debut on 23 June 2007— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2020
Most ODI sixes
Rohit Sharma 243*
Chris Gayle 242
in all international matches:
Rohit Sharma 415*
Chris Gayle 413#IndvAus #IndvsAus
100-run stand between Kohli and Rohit.
Most 100+ partnerships in ODIs: 26 Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly 20 Tillakaratne Dilshan - Kumar Sangakkara 18 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli
Most ODI centuries: 49 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 43 - Virat Kohli (IND) 30 - Ricky Ponting (AUS) 29 - Rohit Sharma (IND) 28 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 27 - Hashim Amla (RSA)
Most ODI centuries against Australia: 9 - Sachin Tendulkar 8 - Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
💯!! ROHIT SHARMA SLAMS HIS 29TH ODI CENTURY. This is the first century from an Indian in 2020.
My gosh, Rohit Sharma tearing it up again; 100 out of 154🤭.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 19, 2020
SIX!! Rohit Sharma pulls Aaron Finch over mid-wicket and enters in the 90s.
India reach 135/1 after 26 overs.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma pulls Adam Zampa and the ball sails into the stands.
50-run stand between Rohit and Kohli. India reach 122/1 after 24 overs.
MILESTONE ALERT!!! 5000 ODI RUNS FOR VIRAT KOHLI AS CAPTAIN. KOHLI TOOK JUST 82 INNINGS TO GET TO THIS CLUB. MS DHONI TOOK 127 INNINGS.
Four! Glorious cover drive from Virat Kohli off Mitchell Starc. He plays it on the rise and the ball races towards the fence.
Adam Zampa continues to keep the flow of runs under check as he concedes just 5 runs from his fourth over. India reach 112/1 after 22 overs.
SIX!! Rohit dispatches Marnus Labuschagne over mid-wicket for a maximum. Aaron Finch has brought the part-time spinner hoping for a breakthrough.
100 up for India in the 21st over.
FOUR!! Poor delivery from Agar and the Hit Man makes the most of it as he sends it away for a boundary
44th ODI half-century for Rohit!
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
44th ODI half-century for the HITMAN.
Keep 'em coming 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ePhN8B1DzC
50 up for Rohit!! The Indian vice-captain brings up his half-century off just 56 deliveries. The crowd erupts as Rohit brings up another beautiful half-century with a single. What form he's in!
FOUR!! Races away for a four as Hazlewood hit for a boundary on the last delivery of the over. Perfect timing from Rohit as he gets the much-needed boundary off Hazlewood.
Hazlewood keeping things quiet:
Cummins has had an off day as yet, going for plenty in his first spell after getting a first ball duck when batting. But Hazlewood has been remarkable, giving nothing away— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Captain Kohli walks in to a loud cheer! Rohit and the skipper in the centre. Will Chinnaswamy see an explosive partnership from the lethal from the skipper and his deputy?
Captain Finch once again gets the DRS call correct as the visitors break the partnership. Rahul’s innings comes to an end. The Indian opener scored 19 off 27 before making way for the skipper
Decision Overturned!! Aus get the breakthrough as KL Rahul walks back
Big Appeal! Aus go upstairs. DRS review for LBW. Original decision Not Out.
Just three off Hazlewood's over. India at 67 for no loss
India reach 61/0 after 9 overs.
4! Fifty up for India with a boundary from Rohit's bat.
SIX!!! Rohit Sharma pulls Pat Cummins and the ball sails way back into the stands.
11 runs came from that over bowled by Starc. India reach 31/0 after 4 overs.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma hits the first maximum of the innings as he hits Mitchell Starc over covers.
Four! KL Rahul times it to perfection and the ball races towards the deep cover boundary. India - 20/0 after 3 overs.
Four! Rohit Sharma hits a cover drive and gets a boundary on the final ball bowled by Mitchell Starc. India - 10/0 after 2 overs.
Milestone Alert! Rohit Sharma completes 9000 ODI runs.
9000 and counting....— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Rohit Sharma breaches the 9K mark in ODIs 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UV3nBNJv7g
2nd innings! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk into the middle to begin India's run chase. Dhawan hasn't walked in to bat. Pat Cummins starts with the new ball.
End of the innings! Australia post 287/9 in 50 overs, batting first. Smith - 131 shines for Aussies. Shami - 4/64 best bowling effort for India.
Any fast bowlers wanting to see how a senior pro operates at the death have a look at Shamis last over for @BCCI . Yorkers time and time again fantastic effort.— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) January 19, 2020
Wicket! Shami cleans up Zampa (1) with a beauty. Australia - 282/9 in 49.2 overs. That's 200 ODI WICKETS for the Bengal pacer.
5 runs came from Jasprit Bumrah's final over. Australia reach 281/8 after 49 overs.
Rajkot: P Cummins bowled: Shami 0(1) Bengaluru: P Cummins bowled: Shami 0(1)
Wicket! Mohammad Shami cleans up Pat Cummins for a duck with a brilliant yorker. Two wickets for the seamer in this over. Australia - 276/7 in 43.3 overs.
Wicket! Steve Smith's big knock comes to an end for 131. Shreyas Iyer takes a well judged catch in the deep. Shami gets another wicket. Australia - 273/7 in 47.1 overs.
12 runs leaked by Bumrah from his 9th over. Australi reach 273/6 in 47 overs.
4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Smith off Bumrah Australia reach 270/6 in 46.3 overs.
16 runs came from Saini's final over. Australia reach 261/6 in 46 overs. They need similar overs to post a big total against India.
SIX!! Steve Smith flicks Saini and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. He's scored 12 runs on the first three deliveries of this over.
Four! Saini gets hit for a boundary by Smith on the first ball of his final over.
Shami concedes 7 runs from that over and Australia reach 245/6 after 45 overs. Smith is still there in the middle.
India have been largely successful in keeping the Australian batting on a leash. Shami has been expensive though. Must finish well to keep score with 300— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Wicket! Ashton Turner (4) gets a faint edge off Saini. KL Rahul and the pacer appeal umpire not interested. Kohli goes upstairs and the ultra-edge confirmed there was a nick. India get another wicket. Australia - 238/6 after 44 overs.
💯!!! Steve Smith notches up 9th ODI ton off 117 balls. A brilliant knock from the man in form. This is his 3rd century against India.
Steve Smith is Mr Century— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Smith moves on to 99*
Wicket! Alex Carey (35) attempts a skier off Kuldeep Yadav, fails to time it and Shreyas Iyer takes a simple catch. Australia - 231/5 in 41.4 overs.
After 40 overs, Australia reach 223/4. Smith and Carey's partnership is taking the Aussies to a big total.
4000 ODI runs for in-form Steve Smith.
200 up for Australia in 37 overs. Smith - 82* and Carey - 21* are looking to score quickly and post a big total at Chinnaswamy.
Update on Dhawan!
Update: Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-Ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back & assessed #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/94I4tlyxzc— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Wicket! The gamble to send Mitchell Starc as a pinch hitter didn't pay off as he departs for a duck. Jadeja gets two in this over. Australia - 173/4 in 32 overs.
Wicket! Virat Kohli takes a stunning one-handed catch at cover. Labuschagne's knock comes to an end for 54. Jadeja gets the breakthrough that Indians were looking for. Australia - 173/3 in 31.3 overs.
50! Maiden ODI half-century for Marnus Labuschagne. He's looking in sublime touch today.
A 100-run partnership between Smith and Labuschagne. Indian bowlers are struggling to break the stand and things are getting restless for the hosts. Aus - 151/2 in 27 overs.
50! Steve Smith brings up his 25th ODI half-century. This one came with a boundary off Saini. He missed out on a century in the previous game but today he's in the mood to convert it into a ton.
100 up for Australia in 18 overs. They are going at a decent pace.
11 runs, including a couple of boundaries, conceded by Kuldeep in that over and Australia reach 96/2 after 17 overs. Smith and Labuschagne have stitched a partnership of 50 runs between them.
Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli. They are looking for a way to end the partnership between in-form Smith and Labuschagne.
Australia reach 83/2 after 15 overs. Smith - 30* & Labuschagne - 16* are present in the middle.
Australia 80/2 after 14 overs and the players are having drinks. It's hot out there in Bengaluru. Australia are pinning their hopes with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.
Australia reach 78/2 after 13 overs. Smith and Labuschagne have quickly added 32 runs between them off just 25 deliveries. Kohli brings Bumrah back into the attack.
Four! Labuschagne gets a boundary towards mid-wicket off Kuldeep Yadav. It was brilliantly timed by the youngster and got the reward.
Labuschagne is second time lucky as he escapes a run out chance this time. Had Kuldeep collected the direct throw from Chahal, the batsman would have been a goner.
Four! Labuschagne ends the over with a brilliant cover drive. 6 runs came from that Saini over as Australia reach 56/2 after 10 overs.
Not Out! Appeal for LBW against Marnus Labuschagne from Saini but the umpire wasn't interested. Kohli goes upstairs to review it and the batsman survived via 'Umpire's Call' as the ball was hitting at the top of the middle-stumps.
Run Out! Miscommunication between Steve Smith and Aaron Finch (19) and the latter pays the price for it. He reached the striker's end and had to return but an alert Shami collected the ball and dislodged the bails. Australia - 46/2
Shami leaks 11 runs from that over and Australia reach 39/1 after 7 overs.
SIX!! First maximum of the innings comes from Aaron Finch's bat. Shami pitched it just in the slot and the Aussie skipper hit it over long-off for a maximum.
Just a single came from Jasprit Bumrah's over and Australia reach 27/1 after 5 overs. Navdeep Saini will be bowling the fifth over.
Australia reach 26/1 after 4 overs against India.
Four! Steve Smith gets off the mark in style as he gets a boundary on the first legal delivery he faced from Shami.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami strikes! David Warner (3) edges and KL Rahul takes a simple catch. Australia - 18/1 after 3.2 overs.
Wide and four! 5 extra runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah as he bowls at the leg stumps of Finch and the ball just keeps racing towards the fine-leg boundary.
7 runs came from that over bowled by Shami and Australia reach 10/0 after 2 overs.
Players are wearing black arm-bands to pay their respects to former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, who passed away on January 17.
Four! Aaron Finch hits the first boundary of the match as hits Mohd Shami between midwicket and long-on.
Tidy first over from Bumrah as concedes just 3 from it. Australia 3/0.
Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are out in the middle to open innings. Jasprit Bumrah starts with the new ball for India in Bengaluru.
Australia have a huge advantage in Bengaluru.
No changes in Indian side so Rohit and Dhawan fit. That will be relief for Kohli. But Aussies have won toss and batting first, always huge advantage in Banglaore. Bowlers have their task cut out to restrict score to around 300— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6YyYH1QbsU— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Virat Kohli | India Captain: It's a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It's been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL's innings was the game-changer and today we're looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today. We're going in with the same team as Rajkot.
Aaron Finch: We're going to bat first. Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later. It's based on conditions and history. Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.
Toss Update: Australia captain Aaron Finch wins his third toss in a row and elects to bat in Bengaluru.
Sanjay Manjarekar and Sunil Gavaskar come up with pitch report: It's a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wristspinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner. The mindset that says chase might change - they need to put scoreboard pressure and pile it on the chasing team. Rohit got a double-hundred a few years ago, so maybe that'll play on the toss-winning captain's mind.
This is how the venue looks for the 3rd ODI.
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru.. the venue for the deciding ODI of the series between #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2020
This is the 4th time this Indian season we have seen a series deciding match. The home side has managed to win all the previous three deciders across all formats! pic.twitter.com/0KTLija28D
