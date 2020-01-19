India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli heroics guide India to series win - As it happened

Bengaluru, January 19: Rohit Sharma slammed his 29th ODI century while skipper Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century to guide Team India crushed Australia by seven wickets in the third and deciding one-day international at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday (January 19).

Rohit (119) and Kohli (89) stitched a 132-run stand for the second wicket as the duo made the run chase of 287 look ridiculously easy with 15 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer (44* off 35 deliveries) and Manish Pandey (8* off 4) finished the game for the hosts in style as they clinched the series 2-1.

Indians were pushed to the wall after getting hammered by 10 wickets in the opening game in Mumbai but they came back roaring and won the remaining two games and thus claimed the series.

Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first but Indian bowlers kept things tight from the start and despite Steve Smith's heroic knock of 131 off 132 deliveries, the visitors could only manage to post 286/9 in stipulated 50 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (54) slammed his career's maiden ODI fifty but that too went in vain.

Mohammad Shami, Japrit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts in the series decider. While Shami returned with a four-for despite being costly, Bumrah and Jadeja were at their economical best.

