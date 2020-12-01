India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Canberra, December 1: Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday (December 2).

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli's men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win could do their confidence a world of good.

Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been "outplayed" in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

Be part of this match through the Dream11 prediction etc of MyKhel.

1. Team News - India Navdeep Saini like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini's spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs. It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur or left-armer T Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini. It could well be a case of both Shardul and Natarajan being given a go in case Kohli decides to rest both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who need to remain fit and fresh for the big-ticket Test series. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most expensive bowler in the first two games with 160 runs conceded in 19 overs and just one wicket to show for his efforts. 2. Team News - Australia The Indian bowlers have had no idea where to bowl to Steve Smith, who has decided to single-handedly torment the opposition with back-to-back hundreds. Add to it, Glenn Maxwell's power-packed finishing at the end of the innings is giving them those extra 30 runs which are creating the difference from India's perspective as the margin of defeats of 66 and 51 respectively would suggest. They also grapple with the injury of David Warner, who has been ruled out of the white ball fixtures against India. 3. Playing 11 India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (might replace Mayank Agarwal), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini / T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah / Shardul Thakur. Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 4. Dream 11 Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami.