India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Rain stops play at MCG as Kohli elects to bowl

Melbourne, Jan 18: A win would be on the eyes of both Australia and India as they face each other in the third and deciding one-day international (ODI) here on Friday (January 18).

A win would help India to seal their maiden bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil, while Australia would be eyeing a win in order to get the winning momentum back.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second match in Adelaide by six wickets. India have never won a bilateral ODI contest on Australian soil, and their only two series' wins in this format have come in 1985 (World Championship of Cricket) and 2008 (CB Series).

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been handed his ODI debut cap for at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). So there will be no Mohammed Siraj or Khaleel Ahmed as the third pacer for India. India have made two more changes to their Playing XI by bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav has replaced Ambati Rayudu.

Team India must have got a lot of confidence from their efforts in the must-win second ODI as they kept their hopes of winning the series alive and end the historic tour of Australia on a dominant note.

Here are the live updates from the game:

OH NO!!! 🌧️🌧️🌧️ Players are rushing outside the ground and the covers are back. Only two bowls could be bowled as rain interrupts the game. Australia 🇦🇺- 1/0 in 0.2 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball in overcast conditions. Australia openers are ready and Indian fielders are also in the ground. We are good to go. Aaron Finch, Australia captain: I would've bowled first too. There might be a touch of moisture but it's still a good surface. It might be slow to start with, but it won't change too much during the course of the game. I think It's been an exciting couple of weeks, a great win in Sydney and a really good game in Adelaide. We're ready to go for the series decider. I do hope to just get back to my natural game to be honest. Virat Kohli, India captain: We're having a bowl first. It's quite overcast. It's going to be stop-start, with the rain around, and as a batsman we are never in, so that's the idea. We've had a good tour and we want to finish on a high. Levelling the series was important, now both the teams are set up for the decider. All the boys are motivated for the game. I had to get into a zone in Adelaide because the situation demanded it, Rohit, DK and MS batted beautifully as well so it was a total team effort. The covers are covered as conditions are overcast at MCG. There are a lot of umbrellas on the ground as well, we might have a delayed start. Fingers crossed. Australia (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal India have made three changes to their Playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav has replaced Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar IN for Mohd Siraj. Two changes for Australia: Stanlake in for Behrendorff and Zampa in for Lyon. India captain Virat Kohli wins toss and elected to bowl first. Memorable Day for Vijay Shankar! Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ErqruCeXBs — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019