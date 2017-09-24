India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya gets rid of dangerous David Warner, visitors one down

Indore, Sep 24: Australia captain Steve Smith won his first toss in the series and immediately elected to bat first in the third one-day international here on Sunday (September 24).

In a must-win game for the visitors winning the toss is going to be a good opportunity for them to bat at hot and humid conditions at the Holkar Stadium. Australia have made a couple of changes to their side while Virat Kohli has decided to retain the same playing XI that played in Kolkata.

Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb have made their way back into the side while Hilton Cartwright and Matthew Wade have been rested.

"We are going to bat. I don't read wickets too well, hopefully, we can post a good total. The next three games are must-win for us. Finch and Handscomb are playing in place of Cartwright and Wade. We are trying to strengthen the middle-order a little bit, hopefully we can step up today," said Smith after winning the toss.

Kohli after losing his first toss said, "We would have batted first as well. The pitch could play better for the batsmen under lights, maybe it will be a little slow during the day when it is dry. Under lights is beautiful to bat on, I have played here before. The wrist spinners are going to turn the ball on any surface anyway, but hopefully, we will get some turn during the day. We are playing the same team."

Australia win the toss at Indore. Elect to bat first #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XuY9OaHm9M — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2017

The 70-yard short boundary on all sides would give the batsmen of both the teams chance to get a lot of runs. With Finch back into the side, the visitors would hope he and David Warner fire against Indian bowlers and take them to a 300-plus score.

It has been a happy hunting ground for the Indians with both India captain Virat Kohli (211) and Ajinkya Rahane (188) getting big hundreds here last year against New Zealand in the third Test.

Match Facts:

Kohli (1109) is the only player to hit 1000+ ODI runs in 2017, it's the fifth time in his career he has managed this in a calendar year and the first time since 2014.

Of the 47 players to hit 10+ ODI centuries only Hashim Amla has come by them more regularly than Virat Kohli (1 every 6.3 innings), David Warner ranks fourth and Shikhar Dhawan fifth on this list.

Australia have suffered 10 straight away defeats, their worst previous such run was five defeats on the bounce.

These sides have never met in any format at this venue, however, India do have a 100% win rate here, winning four of four ODIs and the solitary Test to be played at the ground.

India have won three games in a row against Australia, the last time they enjoyed a longer such run was a four-game streak between 1996 and 1998.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson.

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk),Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.