India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Sterling Moments: From military-themed cap to Edulji at toss

By
MS Dhoni presents military themed cap to Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni presents military themed cap to Virat Kohli

Ranchi, March 8: The third ODI between India and Australia, coinciding with the International Women's Day started off with a few shiny nuggets. Having taken a 2-0 lead with wins at Hyderabad and Nagpur, India are looking to win this match and secure the series with two matches to spare. Here's MyKhel taking a quick look at all those Sterling Reserve Moments.

1. Military themed cap

1. Military themed cap

Without a modicum of doubt, the fire of Pulwama still burns. The nation is still struck with grief as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a blast carried out by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed at the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian cricket team decided to stand with the armed forces by wearing a military themed cap for the third ODI against Australia. Former captain MS Dhoni distributed the caps among players. Why did Dhoni take up that job? The home boy is a Lt Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army. Later, the commentators also wore the military themed cap. It is our top Sterling Moment.

2. Presence of Diana Edulji

2. Presence of Diana Edulji

The former Indian captain and the current member of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators, Diana Edulji was present at Ranchi during the toss. Commentator and former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik clarified on the presence of Edulji - "As a mark of honour to the International Women's Day.' Edulji handed over the coin for toss to match referee to mark the beginning of the match procedures. Later, Edulji and two companions released pink baloons to mark the occasion. Fit into the Sterling Moment quite nicely.

3. Fund raising

3. Fund raising

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced that in respect to the Pulwama martyrs, the team will donate today's match fee to the National Defence Fund. He hoped that the step will encourage all other countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs. The Gentleman's Game tag never sat more lightly on cricket than today. A Sterling Moment of the match.

4. Review lost

4. Review lost

It is not a secret that Aaron Finch is going through a trough as a batsman of late, particularly against India. So, it looked a rather churlish move to review the leg before appeal Jasprit Bumrah made against Finch, which was turned down initially. More than Finch escaping, it was a case of India losing the lone review per innings. Another Sterling Moment for us.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
