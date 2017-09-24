India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and boys made these records in Indore

Indore, Sep 24: Maintaining their 100 percent win record at Indore's Holkar, Indian cricket team defeated Australia by five wickets in the third one-day international and took unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 294 for a win, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya struck brilliant fifties as India overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare in front of a packed stadium. India has now reached the top of ICC ODI rankings with this win with 120 rating points.

Pandya who scored a fluent 78 almost saw the hosts' through after Rohit and Rahane gave them a flying start. Rohit (71) and Rahane (70) set the platform for the win with their 131-run partnership while Pandya steered the side to victory with his crucial knock, which came off 72 balls.

India will now head to Bengaluru for the fourth ODI and hope to maintain their ruthless attitude at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here are a few highlights from the match:

# India have now equalled their longest winning streak in ODIs - nine in a row.

# It is the joint most for Men In Blue equaling the nine they won between 14 Nov 2008 to 5 Feb 2009 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

# This is the first occasion when India have registered three consecutive wins against Australia in a 5-ODI series.

# This is Australia's 11th consecutive defeat in away ODIs (completed matches).

# This is the six (the most) consecutive bilateral series wins for India.

# This is the 30th win for Virat Kohli as a captain in his first 38 ODIs, joint second with West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd. Ricky Ponting had most wins (31) from as many games.

# Aaron Finch, who replaced young Hilton Cartright after recovering from a calf injury, made an instant impact with a classy 124.

# Finch, whose knock came off 125 balls, decorated his eighth ODI century with 17 boundaries including five sixes.

# Exploiting a flat Holkar track, Finch added 70 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (42) and raised a 154-run partnership with Steve Smith (63) for the second wicket.

# Finch rendered the stock balls of both the wrist spinners ineffective, hitting four of his five sixes on 'googlies'.

# Smith smashed second his consecutive fifty in the series.

# Indian bowlers hardly troubled the Australians on a docile pitch as Kuldeep Yadav (2/75) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/54) largely remained ineffective.

# Finch's dominance against Kuldeep was clear from the fact that he collected 41 runs off the 26 balls he faced from the Chinaman.

# The hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the last 10 overs of the game after the fall of Finch, giving away just 59 runs and taking four wickets.

# Hardik Pandya provided India their first breakthrough by dismissing Warner, who did not move his feet while trying to punch it away and was bowled.

# Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Glenn Maxwell for the third consecutive time in the series. Maxwell was stumped by Dhoni after he was cleverly trapped in the wrist spinner's trap.