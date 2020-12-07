India vs Australia 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

India have won the first two T20Is of the ongoing three-match series, and now the side would look to remain unbeaten in the shortest format. With the T20 World Cup set to be played in India next year, the visitors will look to outclass the hosts in their own backyard.

Here's the Dream11 prediction, possible 11 etc.

1. Team News - India

Virat Kohli's side has ticked all the boxes in the ongoing T20I series. Hardik Pandya has been one of the shining lights of this tour so far, as he has come into his own, and India may very well now have a finisher who can do the job more often than not. T Natarajan, who is playing an international series for the first time, has been a major spark as he has bowled in the right areas with both the old and new ball.

In the second T20I, all Indian bowlers leaked runs, but it was Natarajan who finished with the spell of 2-20, and this restricted Australia to under the 200-run mark. Hardik also admitted that he thought Natarajan would be awarded the 'Man of the Match'.

2. Team News - Australia

If one talk about Australia, the hosts are without the services of David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. Aaron Finch had missed the second T20I, and it is not known whether the white-ball skipper will play the final T20I. Marcus Stoinis made his comeback, but he did not bowl a single delivery and this costed Australia. The bowling attack of the hosts looks considerably weakened and the performance of Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott has left a lot to be desired.

3. Possible 11

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson/Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

Australia: Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Wade, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mitchell Swepson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.