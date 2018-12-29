India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 4 Live Updates: Bumrah removes Finch as hosts chase 399

Melbourne, Dec 29: India announced their second innings for 106/8 and set a target of 399 for Australia to chase after Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 33on day 4 here on Saturday in the third Test.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he returned with 6/27. Mayank Agarwal, the other overnight batsman was dismissed for 42.

Earlier on Day 3, Jasprit Bumrah shined with a superb six-wicket haul as India strengthened their grip on the third Test, despite Pat Cummins's fiery spell in the second innings gave Australia a glimmer of hope on the third day on Friday (December 28). Bumrah finished with a career-best haul of 6-33 to restrict Australia for 151 in a dominant display of bowling.

Overall, 15 wickets perished in the course of the day's play with India comfortably seated in the driver's seat. The visitors would also hope that the rain predictions for the remaining two days don't dent their aspirations of taking a 2-1 lead.

Here are the updates from Day 4: