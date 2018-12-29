Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 4 Live Updates: Bumrah removes Finch as hosts chase 399

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 4 Live Updates: Bumrah removes Finch as hosts chase 399

Melbourne, Dec 29: India announced their second innings for 106/8 and set a target of 399 for Australia to chase after Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 33on day 4 here on Saturday in the third Test.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he returned with 6/27. Mayank Agarwal, the other overnight batsman was dismissed for 42.

Earlier on Day 3, Jasprit Bumrah shined with a superb six-wicket haul as India strengthened their grip on the third Test, despite Pat Cummins's fiery spell in the second innings gave Australia a glimmer of hope on the third day on Friday (December 28). Bumrah finished with a career-best haul of 6-33 to restrict Australia for 151 in a dominant display of bowling.

Overall, 15 wickets perished in the course of the day's play with India comfortably seated in the driver's seat. The visitors would also hope that the rain predictions for the remaining two days don't dent their aspirations of taking a 2-1 lead.

Here are the updates from Day 4:

06:53 am

Mohammed Shami has been introduced by the Indian captain. He's been bowling exceptionally well in the second innings and the skipper would be hoping for a wicket from him before lunch.

06:49 am

Wicket! Marcus Harris gets an inside-edge off Jadeja and Mayank picks another fine catch at forward short-leg. Harris has gone for 13. Australia - 33/2.

06:38 am

England are the only side to chase a total of 300+ at the MCG.

06:35 am

India wasted their first DRS in the sixth over itself. There was no contact between bat/glove with the ball.

06:32 am

Five overs have been bowled and Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack to get the wickets of Khawaja and Harris.

06:22 am

Wicket! Aaron Finch departs for 3 as he edges Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli takes a good catch at second slip. Australia one down for 8. There was a huge appeal for leg before on the previous delivery which didn't go India's favour but Bumrah got the man out of form on the next delivery.

06:22 am

Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch are into the middle to start Australia's response.

06:21 am

Mayank Agarwal (42) and Rishabh Pant (33) top-scored for India in the second innings. Starting from their overnight score of Mayank (28*) and Pant (6*) played some good strokes as they swelled India's lead to a massive 399.

06:16 am

India have declared their second innings for 106/8 with this total they have taken a lead of 398 by virtue of their first innings total of 443/7. Australia were dismissed for 151 in their first innings and now they'll pray that rain comes in early.

