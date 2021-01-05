India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Here's how India's Probable XI might be in Sydney

1. Rohit Sharma

The senior India batsman will be making his comeback into the side in the third Test and he will be a sure shot selection in the Playing XI. The Mumbaikar will be opening the innings against the Australians.

Rohit's inclusion will definitely boost the morale of the Indian side but the stylish right-handed batsman is making a comeback into the side and it will be a challenge facing the potent Aussie bowling attack.

2. Shubman Gill

The young batsman from Punjab made his debut in the Boxing Day Test and impressed with his performance in both the innings. The right-handed batsman is already being tipped to be a future star of Indian cricket and will be rewarded for his good show in Melbourne Test and will be asked to open the innings along with Rohit.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

The senior India batsman has had a forgettable tour Down Under but he'll once again come in to bat at number three. The right-handed batsman from Saurashtra would be eager to display his batting prowess and grind the Aussie bowlers.

The right-handed batsman had scored a century at this venue last time and Pujara would be looking to wear the Aussie bowlers off in Sydney.

4. Ajinkya Rahane

The stand-in captain led his team from the front in Melbourne Test and slammed a match-winning century against the Aussies. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai would once again be looking to prove his mettle against hosts.

A good knock from Rahane at number four will once again frustrate the hosts and team management would be hoping for that.

5. Hanuma Vihari

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer has shown glimpses of his batting prowess but failed to capitalise upon the starts into a big knock. Due to the stiff competition for every batting slot, Vihari will be under some pressure to give his best in Sydney, else he might end up losing his slot.

6. Rishabh Pant

The Delhi cricketer will be once again performing the wicketkeeper's duty in Sydney and like Pujara, Pant too would be eager to repeat his performance at this venue.

The destructive left-handed batsman from Delhi slammed a ton at the SCG on the previous tour and would be hoping for another stellar show in the third Test. Pant, however, has to improve his wicketkeeping skills.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder once again proved his worth in the previous game and his all-round performance at the MCG makes him a sure shot choice in the Playing XI.

The left-handed batsman scored a fine half-century in the first innings and also picked up three wickets in the match. The southpaw's presence in the field also raises the team's fielding standard.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

The off-spinner from Tamil Nadu was at his best in Melbourne and he would be looking to perform well in the third Test as well. The tweaker has been a nemesis for Australia's batting mainstay, Steve Smith, for he has outfoxed the dangerous Australian batsman in the last two games. Ashwin would surely make it to the playing XI on January 7.

9. Mohammed Siraj

The right-arm pacer from Hyderabad made his debut at the MCG looked impressive with the red-ball. The speedster picked up 5 wickets in his debut game and received a lot of praise from the experts. He will also find a spot in the playing XI.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm pacer will once again be the leader of India's pace attack and the team management would be looking for another stellar show from Siraj in Sydney. With Umesh Yadav back to India due to injury he sustained during the second Test, Bumrah will face a challenging task of leading the pace battery and helping the other fellow pacers with his vital inputs.

11. Thangarasu Natarajan

The left-handed speedster - who was included in the Indian Test side as a replacement to Umesh Yadav - is likely to make his Test debut at the SCG. Natarajan has been impressive in his short India career with the white-ball format. Natarajan might be handed over his Test cap on January 7 and operate as the third pacer for Team India.