India vs Australia 3rd Test: India, Hanuma Vihari achieve these rare milestones in drawn Sydney Test

Ashwin and Vihari blocked 258 balls after the Aussies dismissed Pujara and Pant in quick succession to raise the vision of a home side win. But it all ended in a thrilling draw. A look at some incredible numbers.

1. Vihari's unique record

Vihari's strike-rate of 14.28 while making 23 off 140 balls was the 4th slowest by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.

Other four batsmen are:

1. Yashpal Sharma (SR: 8.28, 13 off 157)

2. ML Jaisimha (SR: 12.74, 13 off 102)

3. Rahul Dravid (SR: 14.03, 16 off 114)

5. Rahul Dravid (SR 15: 21 off 140). And all the knocks came against Australia.

2. India go top of the list

India batted out 131 overs at Sydney in their second innings, 4th of the match. It is the most overs batted by an Asian team in fourth innings in draw in Australia.

Others are:

1. 89.5 overs: by India at Sydney in 2014/15,

2. 85 overs: by Sri Lanka at Cairns in 2004

3. 75 overs by India at Adelaide in 1980/81.

3. India's batting marathons

This is the fifth time in their cricketing history India are batting out 130 overs or more in the fourth innings for a draw. This is also the first time after the 1979-80 series that India are able to manage the feat. The list is below.

1. 150.5 overs vs England at Oval in 1979.

2. 136 overs vs West Indies at Kolkata in 1948/49.

3. 132 overs v West Indies at Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) in 1958/59.

4. 131 overs vs Pakistan at Delhi in 1979/80

5. 131 overs vs Australia at Sydney in 2020/21.