India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, Live Updates: Mayank-Pujara take India to 69/1 at lunch

Sydney, January 3: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the fourth and final Test match here Thursday (January 3) on the Sydney pitch which that will assist pacers early on.
Both India and Australia have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. For India, KL Rahul, who is back in the side in place of Rohit Sharma, will open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal and Kuldeep Yadav has replaced injured Ishant Sharma.
Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh have been rested by Australia to make way for Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb. Usman Khawaja will open the innings for Australia in the absence of Finch.
A win in the fourth Test would end India's wait of winning a Test series on Australian soil. Team India, under the leadership of skipper Kohli, lead the series 2-1 and stand a chance to script history. While the Tim Paine-led Australian side must be eager to continue their dominant show at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and level the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-2.
After losing the opening Test in Adelaide, the hosts came back strongly to win the second Test in Perth. Kohli and his band, however, proved why they are ranked number one in Tests and won the third Test in Melbourne.
Australia have lost just once in their last 17 Test matches at the SCG (W13, D3) and are undefeated in their last seven Tests at the venue (W5, D2). Team India, on the other hand, have not won a Test match at the SCG since 1978 - in the eight Test matches they have played here since, they have drawn four and lost four despite winning the toss on six occasions.
Here are the live updates from Day 1:
That's lunch! India 69/1 after 24 overs. Mayank - 42* and Cheteshwar - 16* will continue innings after break.
After Mayank, it's Cheteshwar who's got hit by a bouncer on the back of his head. The physio is into the middle to check if the batsman is fine.
Lyon is brought into the attack.
Fifty partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Review lost! Australia went upstairs to review their appeal of caught behind against Cheteshwar Pujara. But the umpire's decision on the ground was correct as there was no contact between bat and ball. Hosts lose their first review.
Not out! Australia has burnt a review
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/seDJz2Ba9X #AUSvIND #FoxCricket pic.twitter.com/0008ttQdq0
Fifty comes up for India with a boundary. It was a bouncer from Mitchell Starc that hit Mayank Agarwal's helmet and raced towards the third man boundary. India - 51/1 after 14 overs.
Mayank Agarwal continues to impress.
Agarwal has been watchful this morning, but in a classic sign of a man in form, his shot selection has been excellent. He's only attacked the fullest, widest deliveries he's faced, and has scored 10 runs from those five shots. Efficient, intelligent batting. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9k3AeMTvMm— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 3, 2019
After 10 overs, India are 36/1. KL Rahul is back in the dressing room. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are present into the middle. Aussies pacers are bowling well.
First bowling change for Australia as Pat Cummins the star bowler for the hosts in the previous game at MCG has been brought into the attack.
KL Rahul's technique has been a problem for him.
The issue with KL Rahul outside off stump is an issue of technique, not of intent. He has left considerably more deliveries outside off in this series than he has done across his career - but it's not working for him. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Y9rKboQsA2— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 2, 2019
Four! Mayank Agarwal hits a beautiful shot down the ground and the ball races towards long-off boundary against Starc.
Team India mourns the death of Achrekar Sir.
India are wearing black armbands today as a mark of respect to the passing of Ramakant Achrekar - the childhood coach of Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/cy0ktq3jd1— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019
KL Rahul's woes in Australia continue and 2019 also starts for him on a disappointing note.
KL Rahul has opened the batting 19 times since the start of 2018. He's made it beyond the 10th over on seven occasions. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 2, 2019
Josh Hazlewood bowls the second over for Australia and he too gets an edge off Rahul. But on the third ball of his spell he gets the batsman caught at first slip by Shaun Marsh. Rahul departs for 9. He could have easily left that ball going away from him but was lured into playing it and paid the price. India are 10/1 in 1.3 overs.
So Rahul's woes continue...... Something in this track early on. India need to play out the first session with as little damage as possible.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2019
Four! KL Rahul gets a leading edge from his bat and the ball races towards the third man region via gully for a boundary and he gets off the mark. Starc is looking in good touch with the red cherry.
Mitchell Starc starts with an appeal against Mayank Agarwal as the ball hit the pads for a leg bye. India get off the mark.
Australia's top six at SCG today and a year before!
The difference of a year...— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 2, 2019
Aus top six v England at SCG: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh
Aus top six v India at SCG: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb#AUSvIND
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are out into the middle to open innings against Australia. Mitchell Starc starts with the new ball for Australia.
The anthems have been sung. Mitchell Starc has the new ball. India has yet another new look opening pair.
The fourth and final #AusvInd Test is underway!
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 join our blog: https://t.co/rkvwNXVybk pic.twitter.com/CQK0zqVohI
Australia Squad Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c) (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India Squad Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Hello and welcome to the live updates on the opening day of the fourth and final Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. The pitch at SCG looks good for batting but it will be tough for the batsmen in the first two sessions as there is a bit of moisture in it.
