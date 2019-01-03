India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, Live Updates: Mayank-Pujara take India to 69/1 at lunch

Sydney, January 3: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the fourth and final Test match here Thursday (January 3) on the Sydney pitch which that will assist pacers early on.

Both India and Australia have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. For India, KL Rahul, who is back in the side in place of Rohit Sharma, will open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal and Kuldeep Yadav has replaced injured Ishant Sharma.

Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh have been rested by Australia to make way for Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb. Usman Khawaja will open the innings for Australia in the absence of Finch.

A win in the fourth Test would end India's wait of winning a Test series on Australian soil. Team India, under the leadership of skipper Kohli, lead the series 2-1 and stand a chance to script history. While the Tim Paine-led Australian side must be eager to continue their dominant show at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and level the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-2.

After losing the opening Test in Adelaide, the hosts came back strongly to win the second Test in Perth. Kohli and his band, however, proved why they are ranked number one in Tests and won the third Test in Melbourne.

Australia have lost just once in their last 17 Test matches at the SCG (W13, D3) and are undefeated in their last seven Tests at the venue (W5, D2). Team India, on the other hand, have not won a Test match at the SCG since 1978 - in the eight Test matches they have played here since, they have drawn four and lost four despite winning the toss on six occasions.

Here are the live updates from Day 1: