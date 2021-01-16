India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit throws wicket away after brilliant start; India lose openers early

Starting the day's play from 274 for 5, the Australians lost their five wickets in the morning session and added 95 runs before getting bundled out for 369 in 113.2 overs. The last three batsmen added 56 runs in Australia's total after overnight batsmen Tim Paine (50) and Cameron Green (45) were dismissed in quick succession. Paine (38*) and Cameron Green (28*) - who were the overnight batsmen - didn't trouble the tourists much and were dismissed in quick successions.

The inexperienced bowling attack, sans Navdeep Saini - who suffered a groin injury early on day one - did well to not let the hosts go beyond 400. Shardul Thakur got the first breakthrough for the Indians in the morning session when he dismissed Australia skipper Paine for 50. Paine was caught by Rohit Sharma to be dismissed.

T Natarajan (3 wickets for 78 runs) and Washington Sundar (3 wickets for 89 runs) performed brilliantly in their debut game, while Thakur - who made his Test comeback after a big gap and is playing only his second Test match - also bagged three wickets and conceded 94 runs.

Two debutants with 3-wicket hauls in the same Test innings for India:



vs West Indies (1st inns) in Kolkata, 1948-49

vs Australia (1st inns) in Brisbane, 2021#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 16, 2021

The inexperienced Indian bowling attack got some swing, some seam movement and a bit of turn on the Gabba pitch and ensured the hosts didn't post much on the board. But there's still plenty of runs on offer as well and the Indian batsmen would be looking for a decent start when they walk into the middle to start innings in the post-lunch session. The quick outfield in Brisbane and a wicket that's quickening, will give value for the good shots played. The surface could be at its best for batting today and tomorrow - it's up to the Indians to make the most of it against a formidable Aussie bowling attack.

The Indians started well but they didn't get the first breakthrough of the day until the stroke of drinks in the first hour to send Paine out for an exact 50.

Green and Cummins fell soon after - at 315 for 8, it looked like Australia would struggle to get to 350, but Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood all chipped in with double digits to help the Aussies go past 350. The vital runs added by Lyon - playing his 100th Test match - 24 off 22 balls added some quick runs on the board to help the Aussies cross the 350-run mark in their first innings. Lyon was dismissed by Sundar and the Tamil Nadu off-spinner is just the fifth away spinner this century to take three wickets or more in an innings at the Gabba.

Given the circumstances, it's still a good job done by an attack which boasted of only 6 Tests before this one, they would now hope for the batsmen to cash in.