India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4: Siraj grabs a couple as tourists get hosts' top-four before lunch

Starting the day's proceedings, the overnight batsmen Warner (20 not out) and Harris (1 not out) stitched a fifty-plus partnership for the first wicket. The duo saw out the first hour of play and scored at a brisk pace as Tim Paine's side face a race against time to win the Test and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

1

48443

Harris was the first wicket to perish when the opener was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Shardul Thakur. The opener scored 38 before getting dismissed. Warner - who has been struggling with the bat in the series - was poised for a well-deserved half-century but Washington Sundar trapped the southpaw in front for 48. Warner went upstairs to review it but went in vain as the Aussies lost two wickets in a gap of three runs.

Labuschagne, the centurion from the first innings, once again spent some time into the middle with the bat and got off to a good start. The talented right-handed batsman was caught at slip by Rohit Sharma off Siraj. He scored a quick 25 off 22 balls. Three balls later, Wade - the new-man in was dismissed for a duck by Siraj. Pant took a good catch diving towards his right after the batsman nicked the ball leaving leg-stumps. Steve Smith and Cameron Green then ensured hosts didn't lose any further wickets in the morning session.

Earlier on day three, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar halted Australia's momentum before India were bowled out for 336 on a frustrating day for the hosts in the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Australia appeared on track to clean up India's batting line-up and maintain a healthy lead on day three of the final match after leaving the tourists in a perilous position of 186-6, but unheralded pair Shardul (67) and Sundar (62) put on a remarkable 123-run stand.

Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul finally helped put an end to India's stubborn resistance - Australia heading into their second innings with a 33-run advantage on Sunday.