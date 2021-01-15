Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Kuldeep Yadav fails to make it to India XI in Gabba Test, Twitterati surprised

By

New Delhi, January 15: Team India made four forced changes to their Playing XI in the fourth Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday (January 15). Captain Ajinkya Rahane and team management - which has been ravaged by injuries - stunned all by preferring off-spinner Washington Sundar over chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav was looking the first-choice spinner in the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, but the team management went with an inexperienced Sundar.

Kuldeep - who has been deemed as India's first-choice spinner in Tests after Ashwin and Jadeja by India head coach Ravi Shastri in the past - not being able to make it to the playing eleven against the Aussies stunned the fans. India fielded an inexperienced pace bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Navdeep Saini. Paceman Natarajan came in for Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered an abdomen injury, while Sundar was a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the Test because of a dislocated thumb.

India also made another two changes as Shardul Thakur replaced R Ashwin, who has been sidelined through a back niggle and Mayank Agarwal walked in for Hanuma Vihari, who is sitting out with a calf injury.

Natarajan also became the only Indian player to make international debut in all three formats in the same tour. The left-arm pacer had made his T20I and ODI debuts earlier on this tour in December 2020. Natarajan became the 300th Test player of India, while Sundar became the 301st. Bowling coach Bharath Arun handed over the India cap to Natarajan, while Ashwin did the honours for Sundar.

Kuldeep - who picked up a fifer in the last match in Australia on the previous tour in 2018-19 series - didn't get any chance in the series.

The fans took to their respective Twitter handles to question the team management's decision of playing eleven:

More KULDEEP YADAV News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Natarajan and Sundar make Test debuts
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More