India Vs Australia, Adelaide Test: India's batting strategy criticised after Kohli & Co restricted to 244

The Indians could only add 11 runs to their overnight total of 233/6 as their last recognised batting pair of R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed cheaply. Both Ashwin and Saha failed to add any runs to their overnight scores.

Ashwin was removed by Aussie pace spearhead Starc on the third ball of the day's play while Saha was dismissed by Cummins in a similar fashion. Later, Umesh Yadav (6) and Mohammed Shami (0) were also dismissed by the Aussie strike pacers as the entire Indian innings was folded for 244.

The tailenders had no response to the disciplined Aussie pace attack and didn't offer any resistance to prevent the inevitable. With Saha perishing early, India's hopes of touching the 300-run mark were blown.

Earlier on the opening day, Virat Kohli top-scored 74 for the tourists before getting involved in a mix-up to get run out. The Indian skipper was sent back by on-strike batsman Ajinkya Rahane after he covered almost half of the pitch. Kohli's dismissal opened the floodgates for the Australians as the wickets started falling like a castle of sand.

Rahane (42), Hanuma Vihari (16) were also dismissed in quick succession as the tourists lost three crucial wickets in the final session of the day's play and gave the hosts a chance to make a comeback.

Team India's another dependable batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also failed to convert the start he got in the innings as he was caught at leg slip off Nathan Lyon. The openers Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (16) were also dismissed early in the innings after captain Kohli elected to bat first.

Here's how fans and experts criticised India's batting against the Aussies in the first innings:

India’s approach this morning quite baffling, batsmen throwing their bats at everything, not even trying to frustrate the Aussies. And not making too many runs either! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2020

Without taking anything away from the fantastic Aussie bowling, poor tactics and poor batting by the latter half if the Indian batting. 4 wickets lost for just 11 runs this morning! How crucial was @imVkohli’s run out becoming even more painful evident — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2020

Not the start India wanted for day-2. Must make the new ball count....ought to remember that the tough ‘twilight period’ is a long way away. The trick to retaining control after batting first is to bat 5 sessions....becomes even more critical in D/N Test. #AUSvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 18, 2020

Australia might have written the script for this morning's play. Been exactly as they would have wanted it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2020

India 51/6 in 13.1 overs with the second new ball...#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 18, 2020

Everyone be like Ashwin & Saha need to bat for time for #TeamIndia . Cummins be like 🤣🤣🤣



Ashwin out in 1st over of Day 2#INDvAUS #AUSvIND



pic.twitter.com/6SOIGlxTQA — Cricket Digest (@CricketDigestAu) December 18, 2020

Well that didn’t take long #AUSvIND — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) December 18, 2020

India 244 all out - from moment of Kohli's run out they lost 7-56 #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 18, 2020