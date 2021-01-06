India vs Australia | Ajinkya Rahane praises vastly improved Test batsman Ravindra Jadeja

Rahane's remark came as India gets ready to lock horns with Australia in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground set to begin from Thursday (January 7).

Jadeja had missed the first Test, but he came back for the second Test and he left an immediate impact. Jadeja scored 57 runs with the bat and he managed to scalp three wickets as well. India whose fielding was lacklustre in the first Test improved quite significantly with Jadeja's inclusion in the second Test.

"Jadeja has been really good, he has been doing really well for us in Test cricket, especially with the bat. He's bowling, we all know he can contribute, as a batsman Jadeja has improved a lot and that's a massive thing from the team's perspective when you know your number seven can contribute with the bat, you know a good score can be achieved. You can see him in the field as well, he has taken brilliant catches and his addition in the team helped us a lot," Rahane said during a virtual press conference.

There have been reports regarding Team India being asked to remain in strict quarantine (/topic/quarantine) in Sydney looking at the cluster of COVID-19 cases. Commenting on the challenges of quarantine, Rahane said: "See, being in quarantine has its own challenges, as a team, we are just focusing on the game, outside life in Sydney is completely normal but the players are in quarantine which has its own challenge but we have to face it.

"We are not complaining and we are focusing on the third Test. We all are prepared, we want to play some good cricket, quarantine life is a challenge, outside life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck to their rooms. But that is okay, we are prepared for any kind of situation, starting from tomorrow, we are focused on playing some good cricket," added Rahane.