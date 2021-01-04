BCCI mulling over bringing Team India home after Sydney Test, cancel fourth Test in Brisbane: Reports

Apparently, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is concerned about the strict COVID-19 protocols kept in place in Queensland. Ros Bates, while interacting with the media persons on Sunday (January 3), said: "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come." Bates' remarks in the media haven't gone down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which believes the comments show the tourists in bad taste.

Reports are also doing the rounds that the BCCI is contemplating calling off the fourth Test and end the series with a three-Test contest ending with the Sydney Test. The third Test between India and Australia will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting January 7.

A BCCI official who is in the know of developments over the last few days told ANI that the comments from Bates was uncalled for and should have been avoided as the Indian board has looked to stand united with Cricket Australia and ensure that the tour goes ahead without any hurdles.

The official lamented if a public representative does not want the team to go and play, that is hurtful. Citing the example of Rohit Sharma - who went through a 14-day quarantine after landing in Sydney - the official said propagating a view that the Indian team does not wish to follow rules is sad.

"The statement made by the public representative portrays Indians in poor light and let me assure you, we do not want to do anything other than to abide by the rules, and Rohit Sharma's strict quarantine is a case in point. To try and propagate a view that we don't wish to follow the rules is unacceptable and the tone and tenor, in which it was said seemed rife with hostility and bordered on racism. It is, therefore, not a surprise that a rethink is on the cards.

"If a representative of the public does not want us there, it is hurtful and the last thing we want is to upset the Australian fans who have given us so much love and support over the years. We do not wish to make it difficult for them or for Cricket Australia," the official said.