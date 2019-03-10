India Vs Australia: Cricketing fraternity hails Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma's record opening stand

Mohali, March 10: Team India were off to flyer thanks to record 193-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan during the fourth ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday (March 10).

With this solid partnership - India's highest opening stand against Australia in ODIs - the duo has scored 4562 runs as a pair to surpass the record of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The former India batting pair had together added 4387 runs between them. It was the 16th-century partnership between Dhawan and Rohit.

However, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly lead the opening partnership charts with 8227 runs from 176 innings and also shared record 26-century stands between them. Two of Indian cricket's stalwarts happen to be the most successful batting pair in the 50-overs format.

Rohit was disappointed to have lost his wicket on 95 while attempting a pull shot to get to his 23rd ODI century with a maximum. The Mumbaikar seemed livid after having thrown his wicket away as Jason Benhrendorf took a simple catch in the deep to end the Indian vice captain's innings.

While Dhawan went on scoring his 16th ODI century to announce his return to form. The left-handed batsman from Delhi, who smashed 187 in his debut Test at this very venue and against the same opposition, went on scoring 143. It was his highest ODI total before getting clean bowled by Pat Cummins.

Cricket experts and fans seemed mighty impressed with the sensational partnership between Rohit and Shikhar.

Here's who said what on Twitter:

Interesting that Dhawan's strike rate tends to plateau while Rohit starts slow and picks up through the middle overs. Just gone past Dhawan (on SR) who had a head start — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019 Harsha Bhogle Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle lauded how Rohit Sharma constructs his innings. Dhawan's preferred cricket:

*ICC tournaments

*Tests at Galle

*Australia at Mohali #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 10, 2019 Matches that suit Shikhar Dhawan! Shikhar Dhawan enjoys batting in ICC tournaments and also against Australia at Mohali. Indian players to be part of the most 150+ partnerships in ODI:



32 - Sachin

26 - Kohli

21 - Rohit*

20 - Sourav

15 - Dravid — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2019 Rohit Sharma inching closer towards Tendulkar Indian players to be part of the most 150+ partnerships in ODI. Fastest to 3000 ODI runs in a country:



57 innings - Hashim Amla (SA) / ROHIT SHARMA (IND)

63 innings - Virat Kohli (IND)

69 innings - Sourav Ganguly (IND) / Martin Guptill (NZ)#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 10, 2019 Fastest to 3000 ODI runs in a country Rohit Sharma equalled Hashim Alma to equal 3000 ODI runs in a country. Fastest to 10,000 runs in List A cricket:



219 innings - Virat Kohli

225 innings - AB de Villiers

239 innings - SHIKHAR DHAWAN

240 innings - Jacques Rudolph#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 10, 2019 10000 runs for Dhawan in List A Shikhar Dhawan joins Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in an elite list. Highest opening partnerships for India v Australia:



188* Rohit-Dhawan, Mohali, 2019

178 Rohit-Dhawan, Nagpur, 2013

176 Rohit-Dhawan, Jaipur, 2013

175 Tendulkar-Ganguly, Kanpur, 1998#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 10, 2019 Highest opening partnerships for India v Australia The 193-run stand between Rohit and Shikhar is the highest opening partnership for India against Australia.