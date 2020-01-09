Cricket
India Vs Australia: David Warner is looking forward to seeing his fans as he boards the flight to India

By
New Delhi, Jan 9: Australian cricketer David Warner on Thursday (January 9) boarded the flight, along with his teammates, to India for the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue.

The Aussie opener posted an image on his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement about his arrival in India where he commands a big following.

Warner, who plays for the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, enjoys a great deal of support in the country and the southpaw captioned his post as: "India here we come!! It's going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans".

View this post on Instagram

India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans 👍👍

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:16pm PST

Warner, who was banned for one-year in 2018 for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, returned to international cricket in the IPL and set the stage on fire. The explosive batsman said IPL was his 'first real opportunity' to win back the love and respect of cricket fans and he did it in some style.

Opening for the SRH, Warner amassed 692 runs from 12 matches in the IPL 2019 and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer. In his last match of the season, the left-handed swashbuckler smashed 81 against Kings XI Punjab, which the SRH won by 45 runs.

The cricketer has been in sublime form with the bat as he scored 335* in the Test match against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval. In the just-concluded third Test match against New Zealand, the southpaw slammed a ton in the second innings, that Australia won.

Australia will be playing three ODIs against India on this short tour. The first ODI will be played in Mumbai on January 14, the second will be held in Rajkot on January 17, while the third and final match will be held in Bengaluru on January 19.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (VC, wk), Pat Cummins (VC), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
