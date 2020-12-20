India Vs Australia | Dilip Vengsarkar suggests BCCI must send Rahul Dravid to help ailing batsmen in Australia

But the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up surrendered against a quality spell of pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. It took the Aussie pacers a little more than an hour to trigger one of the worst batting collapses in the longest format in more than four decades.

Australia recorded a convincing eight-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. The Australians would be upbeat with the emphatic win and Team India would be without their batting mainstay i.e. Virat Kohli - who will not be available for the remainder of the series.

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar was also stunned with Team India's batting performance and opined the Indian team management should immediately send Rahul Dravid to Australia to help the Indian batsmen.

Vengsarkar told Times of India on Sunday (December 20), "The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do."

"The Board can make a better use of Dravid by utilising his services to help the national team, which will be without skipper Virat Kohli from now (last three Tests)."

India will play another match this year, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26, but Kohli won't be part of the team as he is set to return to India for the birth of his first child.

Kohli will return from Australia with four scores of fifty in seven international matches and eight innings on the tour of Australia. The last time he went a calendar year without a century was during his debut year, 2008, when he was picked to the national side after leading India under-19 team to a World Cup title.