India vs Australia | Hayden, Gavaskar explain why Cheteshwar Pujara is the biggest threat for Aussies

Pujara played a crucial role in India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia during the 2018-19 tour. This was the first time that India won a Test series Down Under.

The right-handed batsman has not played any Test since returning from New Zealand in March this year. However, he played the first tour-game against Australia A and scored a half-century in the first innings.

Puraja's exploits in the last tour isn't forgotten as he accumulated 521 runs including three tons in the four-match Test series.

Speaking on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Hayden said, "As you know Australians love to drink coffee, and we have decided to go on a little campaign to make sure we have plenty of caffeine when it comes to watching Pujara bat. But, you know what the reality is, he hurt us badly. We are of a generation now where we are admiring people for their stroke play, we are admiring people for their strike rate. Well, he is one of the few guys in Test cricket that have a strike rate of sub 45 and he can hurt you."

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said Pujara's lack of match practice will not make any difference as he is a 'mentally strong' batsman who loves to spend time at the crease.

"Out of 20 days of Test cricket that we have ahead of us, we are really happy to have him bat for 15 days, there is no question about it. Whether he has played any cricket or not, I don't think it's going to make any difference because he is so strong mentally, that he will be.... he loves batting, he loves being at the crease, he loves wearing the bowlers down. In the last two years, he has also improved his strokes and range of shots," he said.