India Vs Australia: Here's Probable India XI for the 2nd ODI in Nagpur

1. Rohit Sharma

The limited-overs vice-captain was too slow against Australia in the first ODI and departed after scoring 38 runs. Rohit faced 66 deliveries in that innings but failed to capitalise upon the start.

He didn't score many runs during the ODI series in New Zealand and would be looking to regain his form in the remaining four-ODIs at home. The Mumbaikar has been in phenomenal form in the ODIs in 2018. When India faced Australia in Nagpur, the Hitman smashed a match-winning 125.

2. Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul

The southpaw was dismissed for a golden duck in the first ODI against Australia. Like Rohit, the Delhi batsman has also failed to remain consistent. He would also be looking to make most of the opportunities in this series and regain his form before the World Cup. Dhawan - who is a completely different batsman in the multi-nation tournament - would be eager to play some big knocks in this series.

KL Rahul:

The Karnataka batsman was in sublime form the T20I series against Australia and he's eagerly waiting for an opportunity in the 50-over format. KL Rahul is already being tipped as India's third opening option in the run-up to the World Cup. Hence, the team management might look to test the right-handed batsman and rotate with out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain and batting mainstay has been the backbone of the team and was looking in sublime form in the first ODI in Hyderabad. Kohli was going strong before he was brilliantly trapped by Adam Zampa in front for 45. Kohli must be aiming to convert a good start into a big knock in Nagpur.

The 30-year-old cricketer's fans would be expecting a couple of big match-winning knocks from the batting masterclass. Kohli - the captain - would also be looking to hone his captaincy skills.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabadi cricketer would be hoping for abetter show in Nagpur after a poor show in Hyderabad. Rayudu was also dismissed by Adam Zampa in the opening-ODI and he must be looking to capitalise upon the opportunity and gain some confidence.

The Hyderabadi had a decent New Zealand ODI series. The 33-year-old cricketer needs to take confidence from that gritty 90-run knock against New Zealand in the 5th ODI and cement his position at No. 4.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is looking in sublime form in 2019 and his batting form against the Aussies is simply impressive.

The 37-year-old has notched up 4 half-centuries against the Australians and three of those innings resulted in a winning cause. Dhoni's impressive form will always be important for Team India in the ODIs.

He's equally quick behind the stumps and his running between the wickets gives even the best of the fielders in the opposition, a run for their money.

6. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman was the player of the match for his all-round show in Hyderabad. The pint-sized dynamite smashed unbeaten 81 and once again lived up to his reputation of a 'partnership-breaker' with the ball.

It was Jadhav's unbeaten 141-run stand with Dhoni that saw India home after top-four were dismissed under 100. Jadhav has established himself as a key middle-order batsman and a handy spinner and emerging as the finisher with the bat.

7. Vijay Shankar/Yuzvendra Chahal

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder would feature in the Playing XI in the absence of Hardik Pandya and perform the duties of the third pacer. Shankar has performed his duties decently, whatever tasks he's been assigned but looked out of sorts in the first ODI as he was punished by Australia batters. His pace isn't that impressive and needs to work in that department.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Jadeja gets preference over Chahal because the Rajkot all-rounder is also a sound batsman. Hence, the wrist-spinner from Haryana might lose his spot to Jadeja. However, if team management decides to go with both their front-line spinners then Chahal could replace Vijay Shankar in the Playing XI.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

He was included in the squad as a replacement to Hardik Pandya and Jadeja made an immediate impact in the opening ODI.

The Saurashtra all-rounder the most economical bowler for India in Hyderabad and his electrifying fielding kept the pressure on the Australian batters in the inner circle. Jadeja would once again be part of the side in the Nagpur ODI.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The Uttar Pradesh spinner would be India's first-choice spinner in the opening ODI in Nagpur as well. The chinaman has been in a rich vein of form and continued his impressive form in the opening ODI as he bagged two wickets in Hyderabad and didn't allow the visitors to score freely in the middle overs. Kuldeep would once again be the team's biggest weapon in Nagpur.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami maintained his impressive show with the ball in the first ODI. He was disciplined with the new ball and didn't allow the Aussies to score freely in the powerplay. Later in the death overs, the right-arm paceman picked up crucial wickets in his second spell.

The Bengal paceman was a revelation for India during the limited-overs series in Australia and New Zealand and has been rewarded for his consistency.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The No.1 ranked bowler in the ODI had an off day with the ball in Hyderabad as he went for runs. Bumrah conceded 60 runs from his quota of 10 overs.

Bumrah leaking runs at an economy of 6 runs isn't seen often and the speedster would be eager to make amends. He, however, drew the first blood for his team when he dismissed opener Aaron Finch in his first over itself.