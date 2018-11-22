India Vs Australia: Here's the Probable India XI for 2nd T20I in Melbourne

1. Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw played an aggressive knock of 43-ball 76 at the Gabba and tormented the Aussie bowlers for as long as he stayed at the crease to keep India's hopes alive in the huge run chase. Dhawan's dismissal at a crucial juncture dented India's prospects as the visitors fell short of the target.

After a patchy ODI series against West Indies, the southpaw regained his form during the T20I series and seems to have carried his form.

Dhawan scored match-winning 92 against the Windies in the third T20I and scored another fifty in the next game. Dhawan's rich vein of form is important for India's success in Australia.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit was dismissed for a paltry 7 in the first T20I as India set out to chase a daunting 174. India needed Rohit's bat to fire in a massive run chase which never happened as Rohit was dismissed cheaply while attempting a risky shot.

His dismissal could be termed as a rare blip for the Mumbaikar has been in sublime form this year and the team management must be hoping he gets into his groves in the second game.

The right-handed batsman has been in phenomenal form in 2018 and if the Hitman continues his menacing form then the Australians would be at the receiving end.

3. Virat Kohli

In the 1st T20I, the captain charismatic had one of those rare days which he must aim to forget. Kohli had a poor outing with the bat and also in the field. Kohli dropped a sitter off Aaron Finch and scored just 4 while batting.

The Indian captain is often termed Australia's nemesis for the simple reason that he's always come blazing against them. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20Is between these two teams and must be looking to continue his form.

4. KL Rahul

Ever since that century in England, KL Rahul has hardly played a decent knock in the T20Is. The Karnataka batsman failed to score big against Windies and dismissed cheaply in Brisbane as well.

Rahul may not have scored too many runs but a batsman like him needs to be given a longer run. The fast pitches of Australia suit his batting style hence, team management will prefer him over Manish Pandey in the middle-order.

5. Dinesh Karthik

The veteran Tamil Nadu batsman was widely appreciated for his explosive knock in Brisbane. His quickfire innings of 30 off 13 deliveries had almost sealed the deal for India but his departure in the final over resulted in the team's defeat by 4 runs.

Karthik always made most of the opportunities and deservedly earned a spot in the limited-overs' squad. The right-handed batsman played well against the Windies in the limited-overs series and carried his form in Australia. The veteran cricketer is brilliantly performing the duties of being the finisher in the absence of MS Dhoni.

6. Rishabh Pant

The talented young batsman would be performing the duties of the wicket-keeper in Australia series. Pant, who scored his career-best 58 against Windies in the third T20I, was batting well in Brisbane as well and it was his partnership with Karthik that almost earned India the game, but an irresponsible shot cost Pant his wicket and India the game.

Team would hope for more such explosive knocks from the southpaw but captain and coach would advise him not to play those wreckless strokes at critical junctures.

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The right-arm swing bowler will be leading India's the pace attack against the Aussies. Bhuvneshwar has picked up six wickets against the Aussies in 5 T20I games and has been pretty economical against the Aussies as well. Bhuvneshwar bowled well in the first T20I as well.

8. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first T20I as he troubled the Australian batsman with his spin. Kuldeep even picked up the wickets of dangerous looking Finch and Lynn and even took a brilliant catch.

However, Kuldeep wasn't complemented well by the other spinner Krunal and pacer Khaleel as they leaked too many runs. Kuldeep's form would once again be crucial for the team's success.

9. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowled exceptionally well in the first T20I. Hailed as the best limited-overs bowler at the moment, Bumrah showed why he's the best in the business. In the 17th over of the 1st T20I - which was deemed the final over of the game after rain interruption - Bumrah conceded just 5 from it.

The unorthodox pacer, who made his debut during India's previous tour of Australia, has emerged as a match-winner and his role will once again be crucial for India's success Down Under.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

Krunal Pandya was prefered over Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I but that move didn't pay off as the former leaked excessively. Pandya spent 55 runs from his quota of 4 overs, which perhaps was the biggest reason for India's defeat.

India would, therefore, bring in Chahal back for the second T20I. Chahal is known for picking up wickets in the T20Is and bigger boundaries at the MCG would also give some confidence to the captain to field the spinner.

11. Khaleel Ahmed/Krunal Pandya

The left-arm pacer faced the bitter reality of international cricket in the first T20I as he too was plundered by the big-hitting Australian batsmen. Like Pandya, Khaleel too leaked runs. Team would hope he performs well in the second T20I.

If the team wishes to accommodate an extra batsman then, Kohli might contemplate playing Krunal and dropping Khaleel.