India vs Australia: Hosts batsmen underestimated Ashwin, says Ponting

The 34-year-old spinner showcased his class by taking four wickets in the pink-ball day/night Test, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, as Australia were bowled out for 191 in the first innings in response to India's 244.

"Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they've just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is," Ponting was quoted as saying by Channel 7.

Ashwin, Umesh Yadav keep Indians ahead on an intense day

Ponting, who coached Ashwin as recently as during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 held at the UAE in Delhi Capitals camp, opined that Australian batsmen paid the price for being over aggressive against the willy spinner.

"They've looked to score their runs from him, and it's been their undoing," Ponting added.

Brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in the 27th over, Ashwin claimed the wicket of danger man Smith (1).

Making use of the additional bounce and his perfect length, he then blew away Travis Head (7), rookie Cameron Green (11) and Nathan Lyon (10) to return with impressive figures of 18-3-55-4 in the first innings tp give the visitors a 53-run lead.

(With PTI inputs)