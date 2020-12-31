India vs Australia: Aussie batting line-up lacks intent and doesn't look settled, says Sachin Tendulkar

Following India's incredible turnaround in the second Test at Melbourne after the Adelaide debacle, Tendulkar spoke to PTI about Australian batting in the Test series so far.

"When I look at this Australian batting line-up and look at some of the earlier line-ups, I feel earlier line-ups were settled ones. Those players batted with a different kind of intent but this team doesn't look very settled," Tendulkar said.

In three completed Australian innings in the first two Tests, the Indian bowlers bundled them out for 191, 195 and 200 respectively, something not heard of in the days of Allan Border, Mark Taylor, the Waugh brothers or during Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist and even Michael Clarke's time.

"In this current Australian team, there are players who are not in good form and are unsure about their spots. In earlier teams, those batsmen batted in their slots as there was a lot of surety in their batting line-up," Tendulkar said.