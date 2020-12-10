India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma's experience will be missed: Steve Smith

India's senior-most fast bowler Ishant was ruled out of the Test series against Australia after failing to recover in time from the injury he sustained durng the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

The 32-year-old was ruled out of the IPL 2020 after playing just one game for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad before a left internal oblique muscle tear ended his campaign prematurely.

Ishant had started training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets in Bengaluru as part of the rehabilation process, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided not to take a chance with his fitness and ruled him out of the entire Test series after initially planning to send him for the later half of the four-match series.

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Test series

"Ishant (Sharma) is probably a big loss for them. He has obviously played a lot of cricket now and he is a good bowler. So yeah, maybe without him, their bowling attack may not be their strongest. I'm sure they would've loved him to play," said Smith.

Ishant was part of India's successful tour Down Under last time when they won the Test series 2-1. It was India's first Test series win in Australia.

The lanky Delhi paceman has also been on all four previous tours to Australia since making his Test debut in 2007.

However, Smith was quick to add that despite Ishant's absence, the Aussies will still have to be watchful against Jasprit Bumrah whom most of the players in the team will face for the first time in Test cricket .

"He (Bumrah) has got a good pace. He has got that awkward action, very different to lot of people. You got to be pretty watchful all the time and he's a quality bowler," said Smith on being asked if he has planned anything specific against Bumrah for the Test series.

The first Test of the four-match series, which will be a day/night pink-ball affair, begins at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.