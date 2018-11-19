India Vs Australia: Kapil Dev backs MS Dhoni, says people expect him to play like a 20-year-old

In an interview with NDTV, the former India all-rounder said, "I think whatever he has done, he's done a great job. But I think the bad part is we are expecting the same 20 or 25 years old Dhoni, which is not going to work," he said.

Kapil - who lifted India's maiden ICC World Cup in 1983 - said the 2011 World Cup winning captain, Dhoni (37), has the experience to help the teammates and that's why he's an asset.

"He has experience, if he can help the team with his experience, it's well done. But one thing everyone should understand that he is not 20, and he is not going to be 20 again. So whatever he brings to the table, if he can make himself available and he can play good cricket, he is an asset to the team. Only his fitness is important and I wish he keeps on playing more matches," Kapil added.

Dhoni didn't have the best of performances with the bat in the year 2018 in both ODIs as well as T20Is and the selectors have decided to groom young Rishabh Pant for Dhoni's job to make the future of Indian cricket. Owing to his poor shows, of late, the selectors have picked up young Pant and veteran Dinesh Karthik for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia.

Talking about current India captain Virat Kohli and his batting exploits Kapil said, "I think he is a special person, a special player. I think certain people are special and he is one of them. The people who have talent and are ready to work hard they become superhuman. So I think he is talented and disciplined and that makes him what he is."

Kapil also conveyed his best wishes to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's Cricket team ahead of their ICC Women's World T20 semi-final against England.

Kapil had some words of wisdom for the Women In Blue and said, "I think they should go with that frame of mind that yes we want to win the cup. If they don't win, that doesn't matter because how you play is very important. If they play as a unit and make fewer mistakes, they will be champions."