Sporting CP Comes From Behind To Defeat Marseille 2-1 As Emerson Receives Red Card; Atalanta Held By Slavia Prague

Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 8:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia (AUS) and India (IND) are set to face off in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, October 23, at the iconic Adelaide Oval - a picturesque venue on South Australia's coastline. The hosts head into this clash with momentum, having convincingly won the opening game in Perth.

Under Mitchell Marsh's leadership, Australia looked dominant while chasing a revised target of 132 runs (DLS method), sealing victory by seven wickets. However, with clear skies expected this time, they can anticipate a stiffer challenge from India's batting lineup.

For India, led by Shubman Gill in his maiden ODI captaincy outing, the series opener was a tough initiation. Yet, the visitors will be eager to bounce back and keep the series alive heading into the Sydney finale.

The Adelaide Oval traditionally provides a balanced wicket, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers enjoy the consistent bounce and carry, while the quick outfield rewards well-timed strokes. Expect an entertaining contest - and a total in excess of 300 could well prove decisive.

IND vs AUS Team News

Australia welcome back a few key names, with hometown favourite Alex Carey confirmed in the XI. Marnus Labuschagne, who spent time inspecting the pitch and hitting early in the nets, is expected to replace Cooper Connolly, while Mitch Owen may drop to No. 7. Adam Zampa is also set to return, likely taking Matt Kuhnemann's spot. On the Indian side, Yashasvi Jaiswal drew attention by bowling leg-spin in training, but major changes to their lineup from the Perth match appear unlikely.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly/Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd ODI on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on TV and on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 AM IST.

Pakistan

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on Ten Sports from 10:00 am Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be live streamed via Toffee app from 10:00 am Bangladesh time.

United Kingdom

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:30 am BST and live streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

USA

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match can be watched via Willow TV network from 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 pm PT (Wednesday) in USA.