Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast, Where to Watch in India, UK, USA and Other Countries

India women are up against Australia women in the semifinal of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The match starts at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. This clash is a high-stakes battle with the winner advancing to the final, while the loser exits the tournament.

India, the host team, are looking to make history by reaching their first Women's World Cup final. They have had a challenging campaign, overcoming early setbacks and the injury of key opener Pratika Rawal, who has been replaced by the explosive Shafali Verma.

The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with key batters like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, aims to leverage home conditions after spending the last 10 days acclimating to the venue. Harmanpreet Kaur, known for her iconic 171* against Australia in the 2017 semifinal, is expected to inspire her side's fight against the dominant defending champions.

Australia, the seven-time World Cup champions, enter the semifinal as favorites. They remain undefeated in the tournament and boast an experienced squad with stars like captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, who has top-scored for Australia despite missing recent games due to injury. Their all-round strength with players like Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland makes them a formidable opponent. Australia's consistent excellence and deep batting lineup put them in a strong position to secure their record-extending eighth Women's ODI World Cup title.

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy is expected to offer good bounce and carry, providing a balanced contest between bat and ball. Weather forecasts hint at possible disruptions, with a reserve day scheduled if required. This semifinal promises intense drama, pitting India's passionate home crowd and resilience against Australia's precision and championship experience.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal

India

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Thursday (October 30).

USA

The IND vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Thursday (October 30) in USA.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Maharaja TV will telecast the match from 3 pm local time. The live-streaming is available on sirasatv.lk website.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs Australia match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs Australia match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Thursday (October 30).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs Sri Lanka live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Thursday (October 30).