India vs Australia: Manjrekar alleges breach of protocol in Jadeja concussion case

Jadeja, who had also suffered a hamstring injury, was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal, who got three for 25 to guide India to a 11-run victory at the Manuka Oval on Friday (December 4).

"There's one important breach of protocol that has happened," said Manjrekar, while talking in Sony Six of whose comentary panel, he is part of.

Chahal comes in as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja

"I'm sure the match referee will raise with India but one of the main things with that protocol, the moment you get hit on the head, they (physio) have to spend time with the batsman out there, asking how he feels.

"The physio (Nitin Patel in this case) has to come in and there're a certain set of questions that need to be asked. With Jadeja, it just happened, there was hardly any delay and he continued playing," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar added that Jadeja continuing to bat did not give any massive advantage to India as they added only nine runs after that but credibility of his injury can be questioned.

"He added just 9 runs, it wasn't a massive advantage. But after that (hit), there should have been at least 2-3 minutes where India support staff should have come out. And then it would have looked a little more credible."

However, Manjrekar agreed that match referee David Boon had no option but to allow India a concussion substitute.

"I would say one thing though, David Boon had no choice but to give India the concussion substitute because he wouldn't have the courage to say he wouldn't allow it because, at the time of impact, no attention was given," he said.

Australia coach Justin Langer gets angry with match-referee David Boon

"He had to give the concussion substitute once the request was made." Manjrekar said that while the rules are made with good intentions, some thought needs to be put in so that teams don't misuse it.

"After this, there is going to be a lot of thought given to concussion substitute and the whole concept, because we, as players, there're rules made with good intentions, but we're masters at just trying to find a loophole in the rule to our own advantage.

Manjrekar believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will have a look at the fact that the physio didn't come out to attend Jadeja.

"You know what ICC or referee will have a problem with this is there was no visit by the physio, nobody came, no time was taken to see him, he carried on playing."

The second T20 will be held in Sydney on Sunday (Decemeber 6).

(With PTI inputs)