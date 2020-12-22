India Vs Australia: Mark Waugh predicts 4-nil whitewash for Team India in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The former Australia opener backed his argument watch the Virat Kohli-led side's shambolic eight-wicket defeat in the series opener Adelaide Test match, held last week. Having maintained an edge on the first two days, the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up collapsed like a castle of cards and gifted the match - which finished in two and a half days - on a platter.

Adding up to India's woes, Kohli has left for India to be with his pregnant wife and their senior pacer Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of the series due to a fracture in his forearm.

When asked on Fox Cricket whether India could bounce back after its awful performance in the Pink-Ball Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope.

"I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day.

"So 'no' is the answer - four-nil to Australia," said Waugh.

India's batting department looks toothless in the absence of Kohli and seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma will also not be a part of the squad until the third Test. Rohit has arrived in Sydney and completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining the squad. The BCCI is hopeful that the senior opener will be available for the final two Tests.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin said on Fox Cricket: "If they are going to get back into the game, what I want to know is where they're going to get their energy from.

"Virat Kohli is gone now and a lot of the energy comes off the back of what he does. He's a world-class player, he's their leader. I would have a look at bringing someone in like Rohit Sharma. If he comes out of quarantine and he's in a good knick and he's fit enough to play, I'd put him straight in because I think they need a senior player like that to take the anxiety out of everything and just get everyone thinking about cricket again," Haddin added further.