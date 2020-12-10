Cricket
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke on how hosts can fix opening conundrum in Tests

By
Michael Clarke on Australia Test opening options

Bengaluru, December 10: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke feels in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be used as a makeshift opener by the injury-hit hosts for the first Test against India beginning at Adelaide on December 17.

At one stage, Australia were left with many options to open the batting, but with David Warner ruled out due to a groin injury, and Will Pucovski, who was considered a sure-short selection for the opening Test, also a doubt after suffering a concussion in a warm-up game against India A in Sydney, the hosts have a puzzle to slove.

While Warner and Pucovski are injury concerns, Joe Burns, who is the other available opening option, has endured an awful run of form adding to the list of worries for the selectors.

Warner ruled out of first Test against India in blow to Australia

Clarke, however, may have a solution to that as he feels if Cameron Green, who made a case for his selection with a hundred against India A, comes into the middle-order and Wade can be pushed up the batting order.

"If you're going to pick (all-rounder) Cameron Green then you've got to find another spot for Wadey," Clarke told AAP.

"He's got to be in that starting XI but that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that."

India vs Australia | Allan Border backs Shaun Marsh to replace David Warner

In the T20I series, Wade had smashed back-to-back fifties, but he has never batted higher than No.5 in Test cricket though he did open for Australia in 10 ODIs, averaging 30.60 with a highest score of 75.

Meanwhile, Australia legend Allan Border has said Shaun Marsh, who has opened the batting in the past, should be considered as an option by the hosts.

(With PTI inputs)

