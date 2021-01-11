Cricket
India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan predicts Rishabh Pant will become world beater in all formats

By
Michael Vaughan predicts Rishabh Pant will become world beater in all formats
Michael Vaughan predicts Rishabh Pant will become world beater in all formats

Bengaluru, January 11: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that Rishabh Pant will become a world-beater in all three formats of the game after Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's knock of 97 against Australia in Sydney.

Pant, who had been hit on the arm in the first innings and didn't keep wickets for the rest of the match, scored 97 runs in the fourth and final innings of the Sydney Test to build the platform for an epic draw and India walking away with a draw at the SCG has impressed the former England skipper, who had predicted that the visitors will suffer series whitewash.

While Vaughan predicted 'special' Pant to become a world beater, the former England skipper also was thrilled with the way the third Test panned out and praised Ajinkya Rahane's side for showing great mental resilience.

"Love Test Cricket ... This Indian team have shown in the last 2 Tests Great skill but more so much more mental resilience ... btw I believe @RishabhPant17 is a special player who will have a period of dominance in all formats soon," tweeted Vaughan.

Earlier, Vaughan had praised Rahane and Shubman Gill following India's Boxing Day Test victory.

Following a well-set Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with an epic draw against Australia.

There were many records set on the final day as batting out 131 overs was the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980. Meanwhile, Vihari, who batted with an injured hamstring, hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 and scored only 6 off the first 100 balls he faced to record the 2nd slowest start to an innings.

Also during the fourth innings Pujara, who scored 77 of 205 balls, surpassed a milestone as he crossed 6000 runs in Test cricket. He became only the 11th Indian to cross the milestone.

Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 15:24 [IST]
