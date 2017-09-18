India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Dhoni's homecoming, to Pandya's blitzkrieg: Talking points

Chennai, Sep 18: Team India began their campaign on a positive note with a convincing 26-run win in the rain-truncated opening game of the five-match ODI series against Australia at Chennai.

Returning for an ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of almost two years, Men In Blue didn't had the best of starts. Five of India's top batsmen were back into the pavilion under 100 and the pacers of the visiting side looked in a menacing form.

But Hardik Pandya's all-round flamboyance complemented by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's customary calm enabled India to post a competitive 281 for seven on the board as hosts lost just two more wickets in that course.

Courtesy Pandya's blistering career-best 66-ball 83 and Dhoni's 79 off 88 balls, India returned to the dressing room with momentum in their favour at the end of the innings. Dhoni and Pandya put up a crucial 118-run stand for the sixth wicket and steered the team off the troubled water.

However, intermittent rain during the innings-break played spoilsport as Australia were set a revised target of 164 off 21 overs via Duckworth-Lewis method. Chasing the target, Australia did not have the best of starts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Pandya (2/28) helping himself with a couple of wickets.

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared five wickets amongst them from 9 overs and ensured the visiting team succumbs under pressure and restricted them to 137/9 in 21 overs.

Here are the key talking points of the 1st ODI: