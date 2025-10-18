'Shami is one of the Best': Sourav Ganguly heaps praises on India star after Ranji Heroics

India vs Australia ODIs: Head-to-Head Record, Top Performers, and Captains
Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025

India and Australia have forged one of the most compelling rivalries in world cricket. As both teams gear up for the India vs Australia ODI series from Sunday (October 19), fans anticipate another chapter in this long-standing cricket saga filled with high drama, competitive spirit, and individual brilliance.

The upcoming ODI series will see the debut of Shubman Gill as ODI captain for India, who was given the new throne after his excellent outing as Test captain in the England series.

India vs Australia H2H ODI Record

Matches Played: 152

Australia Wins: 84

India Wins: 58

No Result: 10

Australia maintains an overall edge in the head-to-head tally. Historically, the Aussies have dominated during the early 2000s, while India's performances in the last decade have significantly narrowed the gap. Memorable wins such as India's 2019 series victory in Australia and crucial ICC knockout triumphs have added fresh energy to the contest.

Most Successful Indian ODI Captain vs Australia

Captains often shape the outcome of Indo-Australian clashes through strategic brilliance and fearless calls on the field.

Virat Kohli: Captained India in 20 ODIs vs Australia, winning 12 and losing 8. His combative leadership style and aggressive field settings often matched the fierce Australian mindset.

MS Dhoni: Notably led India to glory in the 2008 CB Series, one of India's most cherished overseas triumphs. His calm captaincy and intelligent use of young players became a hallmark of India's tactical evolution.

Rohit Sharma: With a high overall ODI win percentage of 75%, Rohit represents India's modern era of fearless play. He will once again lead from the front in the upcoming 2025 series, aiming to surpass past captaincy records against Australia.

India vs Australia in ODIs - Top Performers

Most Runs by Indians Against Australia in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3077 runs in 70 innings

Virat Kohli: 2451 runs in 48 innings

Rohit Sharma: 2407 runs in 46 innings

Most Centuries by India Players vs Australia in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar: 9 centuries

Rohit Sharma: 8 centuries

Virat Kohli: 8 centuries

The numbers tell one story - history favors Australia. But recent form, captaincy evolution, and the emergence of new match-winners suggest that India's pursuit of evening the rivalry remains very real.