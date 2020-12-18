Cricket
India Vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw criticised again as he fails to perform in Adelaide Test

By

New Delhi, December 18: Young India opener Prithvi Shaw had yet another forgettable outing with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply in the second innings as well against Australia in the ongoing Pink Ball Test in Adelaide on Friday (December 18).

Shaw - who was dismissed for a second-ball duck in the first innings - managed to get off the mark in the second innings but failed to leave an impression as the 21-year-old was clean bowled by Pat Cummins for 4.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 | Ashwin, Umesh Yadav keep Indians ahead on an intense day

The Mumbaikar's dismissed was almost identical to that of the first innings as there was hardly any foot movement and the ball disturbed the timber. Shaw was criticised further on social media when nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah showed resistance against Aussie pacers and impressed with his foot movement. Even India coach Ravi Shastri was criticised by fans on social media for picking Shaw ahead of in-form KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, the first Test between Australia and India seemed delicately poised after 15 wickets fell during an eventful second day. Having resumed the innings on 233-6, India's tail did not last too long in the opening session, the final four wickets going down for 11 runs as they were all out for 244.

However, the tourists hit back impressively with the ball, dismissing Australia for 191 despite a battling knock of 73 not out from home captain Tim Paine. The tourists ended the day's play on 9-1, Mayank Agarwal not out on five with Bumrah yet to get off the mark.

With a lead of 62 runs, the Indians hold the upper hand. Still, their advantage should be even greater in the series opener, having seen a number of opportunities go begging in the field. Kohli's side lost two wickets in as many overs to start proceedings, R Ashwin (15) and Wriddhiman Saha (9) departing early to Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc respectively.

The same bowlers claimed a further wicket apiece to wrap up the innings, Starc ending with figures of 4-53 as he equalled Richie Benaud's career tally of 248 for Australia. Cummins, meanwhile, finished with 3-48.

Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
