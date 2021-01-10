Gone through incidents of pathetic things said on boundary lines, racial abuse unacceptable: Virat Kohli

Kohli admitted that he has faced many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines in Australia but termed racial abuse as the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.

India vs Australia: Siraj allegedly referred to as 'Brown Dog', 'Big Monkey', says BCCI source

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," tweeted Kohli.

The Delhi cricketer added further in his tweet, "The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once."

The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

During the ongoing Sydney Test between India and Australia, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have complained of being subjected to racial abuse from a section of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on day three and day four. The BCCI has officially registered a complained with the match officials as well as the ICC.

On Sunday, Siraj once again complained of such unsavoury incidents and the play was halted for 10-15 minutes and resumed only after police officials asked a group of fans to walk out of the stadium. The incident also forced Cricket Australia to offer an unreserved apology.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the apex body said in a statement.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney reiterated the ICC's zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

"There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable.

"We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today.

"We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport."