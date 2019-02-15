Rahul returns to India squad; Karthik, Jadeja miss out from ODIs against Australia

1. Takeaways from team selection

A. Virat Kohli, who was rested after the three ODIs against New Zealand, is back and will play both the T20Is and all five ODIs.

B. Rohit Sharma was expected to be given a break but he has been named vice-captain for all T20Is and ODIs.

C. KL Rahul, who last played for India in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai, too has returned and has been named in all the three squads.

D. Mayank Markande, who has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL, has been named in the T20I squad in place of Kuldeep Yadav. However, Kuldeep will make a return for the ODIs.

E. Dinesh Karthik, who has done a pretty good job at No 6 for India as a finisher except in the final T20I against New Zealand, has not been named in the ODI squad. But he has been included in the T20I squad. But omitting him from the ODI squad looks like a raw deal handed to Karthik.

F. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not play in the T20Is and in the first two ODIs and Siddharth Kaul has been given a go. But Bhuvi will be back for the final three ODIs in place of Kaul. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was off-colour in the series against Australia and New Zealand, has not been named in any of the squad.

2. India's squad for 1st two ODIs

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

3. India's squad for remaining three ODIs

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

4. India's squad for T20I series

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.