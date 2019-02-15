Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rahul returns to India squad; Karthik, Jadeja miss out from ODIs against Australia

By
KL Rahul, back in India colours
KL Rahul, back in India colours

Bengaluru, February 15: KL Rahul made a return to India colours when he was named in the squads for T20Is and ODIs against Australia on Friday (February 15). Skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested after three ODIs against New Zealand, and Jasprit Bumrah, who was given rest after the Test series against Australia, too have made a comeback.

ALSO READ: INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

However, Dinesh Karthik, who was named in the T20I squad, and Ravindra Jadeja missed out as they were not named in any of the ODI squads.

1. Takeaways from team selection

1. Takeaways from team selection

A. Virat Kohli, who was rested after the three ODIs against New Zealand, is back and will play both the T20Is and all five ODIs.

B. Rohit Sharma was expected to be given a break but he has been named vice-captain for all T20Is and ODIs.

C. KL Rahul, who last played for India in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai, too has returned and has been named in all the three squads.

D. Mayank Markande, who has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL, has been named in the T20I squad in place of Kuldeep Yadav. However, Kuldeep will make a return for the ODIs.

E. Dinesh Karthik, who has done a pretty good job at No 6 for India as a finisher except in the final T20I against New Zealand, has not been named in the ODI squad. But he has been included in the T20I squad. But omitting him from the ODI squad looks like a raw deal handed to Karthik.

F. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not play in the T20Is and in the first two ODIs and Siddharth Kaul has been given a go. But Bhuvi will be back for the final three ODIs in place of Kaul. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was off-colour in the series against Australia and New Zealand, has not been named in any of the squad.

2. India's squad for 1st two ODIs

2. India's squad for 1st two ODIs

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

3. India's squad for remaining three ODIs

3. India's squad for remaining three ODIs

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

4. India's squad for T20I series

4. India's squad for T20I series

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue