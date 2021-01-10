India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma becomes first overseas batsman to hit 50 sixes on Australian soil

Chasing a target of 407, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai opened aggressively in the final session of the day's play. In his 52-run knock of 98 deliveries, Rohit hit five boundaries and a six.

On the fourth delivery of 21st over bowled by Cameron Green, Rohit pulled the medium-pacer over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. With that shot, the Mumbaikar achieved a rare milestone as he became the first visiting player to hit 50 sixes in Australia.

The Hitman - who has smashed most sixes in international cricket for India - has hit most sixes as an Indian in Australia (50*) and England (36*). Former India batting legend and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly owns the record of hitting the most number of sixes in South Africa (35).

In international cricket most sixes in Australia:

50* - Rohit Sharma (IND)

45 - Viv Richards (WI)

35 - Chris Gayle (WI)

Most sixes by Indian cricketers in an overseas country:

50* - Rohit Sharma in AUS

36 - Rohit Sharma in ENG

35 - Sourav Ganguly in SA

Set 407 to win, Rohit took an aggressive approach to start the innings but the India vice-captain was forced to save himself with a review after being struck on the pads by Josh Hazlewood and given out LBW.

The hosts lost their first review two balls later, Paine claiming to have caught Rohit behind, but no noise was found, and the opener was living dangerously when he was nearly run out by Steve Smith's quick thinking.

After bringing up the 50 partnership and ticking over to 71, Hazlewood caught Gill's outside edge, and despite a review, Australia had made the breakthrough as Paine claimed the catch.

Pujara was saved from a third-ball duck by a review as Hazlewood continued to torment, and Cummins tempted Rohit into a big hit as Mitchell Starc took the catch to put Australia in the driver's seat heading into day five.