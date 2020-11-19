India vs Australia: 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli looks to achieve several milestones Down Under

New Delhi, Nov 19: Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli will begin their international campaign in the post-COVID-19 era with a three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under.

The three-match limited-overs series will start from November 27 and conclude on December 2. India-Australia rivalry has been one of the most-talked-about in the last 15-years and the two teams have played some exciting cricket against each other.

Kohli has been one of the most successful batsmen against Australians and his bat has always scored runs heavily against the Men In Yellow.

The upcoming ODI series and the T20I series that will follow, Kohli - the run machine - would be looking to reach several milestones and have a chance to surpass some of the greats.

Here are a few milestones that the 32-year-old cricketer must be looking to achieve:

Fastest to 12000 ODI runs The talented right-handed batsman who owns the record of being the fastest to 10000 ODI runs has so far amassed 11867 runs in 239 innings his 50-overs format career. The explosive batsman requires just 133 more runs to become fastest to the club. Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings to complete 12000 runs in the 50-overs format and it took him 13 years and 73 days since his ODI debut to reach the milestone, while Kohli has recently completed 12 years in international cricket. Kohli will enter Dhoni, Tendulkar, Ganguly's club The Indian dasher has so far played 248 ODIs and the Delhi cricketer is just 2 ODIs away from completing 250 ODIs and enter an elite club. Kohli will join the likes of stalwarts like Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Kohli will become 8th Indian to feature in 250 ODIs. 22000 international runs In his international career of 416 matches, King Kohli has scored 21901 runs and he now requires 99 more runs to enter the 22000-run club. While Sachin Tendulkar tops the charts with 34,357 runs in 664 international games, Kohli has will have a chance to surpass West Indies batting legend Brian Lara - who has scored 22,358 runs in his career. Tough competition between Kohli-Rohit in T20Is Since his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma isn't part of the ODI and T20I series against Australia, Virat, who is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format with 2794 runs in 82 matches, has an opportunity to further extend the lead with his compatriot in the T20Is. Rohit has scored 2773 runs in 108 T20Is. Chance to surpass Ricky Ponting's record The Indian skipper requires just one more century to equal legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting's record of 71 centuries in international cricket. The right-handed batsman from India has so far slammed 70 tons in his career and has 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and a Test match to equal and even surpass the record.