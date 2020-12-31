India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Ajinkya Rahane for captaincy and century in MCG

After being humiliated to their lowest Test total in Adelaide, Team India led by Rahane bounced back in style and sealed an eight-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Tendulkar was all praise for Rahane's captaincy as well as his match-changing hundred on a day when batting was difficult in overcast conditions.

"I felt this was a brilliant performance by our team, the manner in which our team was able to play and the way Ajinkya led the team. Also if you look at senior cricketers and their contribution, it has been good," Tendulkar told PTI.

While many opined on the leadership styles, Tendulkar, who has always disapproved of any sort of comparisons, didn't want to compare the leadership styles of Rahane and Virat Kohli as he felt it's country above individual.

"People shouldn't get into comparisons with Virat. Ajinkya has a different personality. His intent was aggressive. I would like to remind everyone that they are both Indians and they both play for India, so no individuals comes above India. Team and country are above everything else," he said.

Tendulkar also added that Rahane's knock of 112 was a perfect blend of caution and aggression.

"I thought Ajinkya batted brilliantly. He was calm, relaxed and composed. He had aggressive intent but aggression was rightly balanced by calmness and surety.

"So he did not miss opportunities when a boundary ball was there. And when one had to be patient, he was patient. The intent was very good."

In Kohli's absence Rahane will continue to lead India in the remaining two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane as well.

(With PTI inputs)