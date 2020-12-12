India vs Australia: Shaun Marsh in line for a Test recall

The 37-year-old last played international cricket in a One-day International against Sri Lanka in June 2019, while his his last appearance in the white flannels came against India in the New Year Test in Sydney the same year.

Regular opener David Warner has been ruled out of at least the first Test after tearing an adductor muscle, while his prospective replacement, the uncapped Will Pucovski, is recovering from concussion away from the Test squad with Joe Burns the only certainty so far.

"You never discriminate against age. He's doing everything possible," Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian broadcaster Channel Seven on Friday.

Marsh, son of former Australian opener-turned-coach Geoff has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket with the stylish left-hander hitting three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

"His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket - not only this year but the back end of last year - were absolutely elite.

"There's no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually," Langer added possibly hinting that Marsh could pair with Burns at the top of the order.

Recently, Australia's World Cup-winning captain Allan Border had also batted for Marsh's inclusion in the squad saying the experienced batsman could be a "stop-gap" option for the injury-hit Aussies.

"I think maybe Shaun Marsh could be one of those stop gap guys given the experience we need at the top of the order," Border said.

Marsh who has been in and out of the Aussie squad frequently, began his Test career with a century against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2011 and has scored 2,235 runs from 38 matches at an average of 34.21.

