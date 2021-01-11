Cricket
India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Steve Smith caught on camera scruffing batsman's mark, fans call him 'cheater'

By

Sydney, January 11: Australia cricketer Steve Smith once again came in the firing line of Indian cricket fans after he was caught on camera while scruffing out the batsman's mark at the crease on the fifth day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday (January 11).

The stump camera caught the Australian cricketer shadow practising on the pitch and just before he left the crease the Aussie scruffed up the batsman's mark.

The incident happened soon after the drinks break in the first session of the final day, just before play resumed. India batsman Rishabh Pant was then seen walking in and asked the umpire for the guard again.

1
48442

Some fans recorded the incident from the television and shared it on social media to question the sportsman's spirit from the cricketer - who was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Decade Award.

The entire development didn't go down well with the fans and started criticising Smith - who suffered one-year cricket ban for his involvement in the infamous 'ball-tampering scandal' in South Africa in 2018.

Team India showed tremendous grit and determination as they battled for 131 overs in the final innings and salvaged a draw at Sydney. R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari braved 259 deliveries and forged an unbeaten stand of 64 runs for the sixth wicket and forced the Aussies to concede a draw.

As per section 41.12.1, It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. A fielder will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause and 41.12.2, if a fielder causes avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in clause 41.13.1, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire.

However, the final decision on whether or not the player must be penalised rests with the umpire. It the umpire finds the fielder's action 'damaging the pitch', then they can caution the captain of the fielding side and indicate that this is a first and final warning. Another such infraction will lead to five penalty runs to the batting side.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant fell three short of a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 97. The talented left-handed batsman, who walked into the middle after captain Ajinkya Rahane's early dismissal in the morning session, forged a gritty partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and kept Indians in the game.

Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 12:37 [IST]
