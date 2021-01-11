India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Steve Smith caught on camera scruffing batsman's mark, fans call him 'cheater'

The stump camera caught the Australian cricketer shadow practising on the pitch and just before he left the crease the Aussie scruffed up the batsman's mark.

The incident happened soon after the drinks break in the first session of the final day, just before play resumed. India batsman Rishabh Pant was then seen walking in and asked the umpire for the guard again.

Some fans recorded the incident from the television and shared it on social media to question the sportsman's spirit from the cricketer - who was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Decade Award.

The entire development didn't go down well with the fans and started criticising Smith - who suffered one-year cricket ban for his involvement in the infamous 'ball-tampering scandal' in South Africa in 2018.

Team India showed tremendous grit and determination as they battled for 131 overs in the final innings and salvaged a draw at Sydney. R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari braved 259 deliveries and forged an unbeaten stand of 64 runs for the sixth wicket and forced the Aussies to concede a draw.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Steve Smith is a Born Cheater #INDvAUS

pic.twitter.com/QDsrRYMclm — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 11, 2021

Who here has lost respect for Steve Smith and Tim Paine? Because I have. #AUSvIND — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) January 11, 2021

Brainfade in India,

Sandpaper in South Africa,

Scuffing pitch in Australia,



What a player Steve Smith is. Performs everywhere.👏 #AUSvIND — Manish (@iHitman55) January 11, 2021

As per section 41.12.1, It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. A fielder will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause and 41.12.2, if a fielder causes avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in clause 41.13.1, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire.

However, the final decision on whether or not the player must be penalised rests with the umpire. It the umpire finds the fielder's action 'damaging the pitch', then they can caution the captain of the fielding side and indicate that this is a first and final warning. Another such infraction will lead to five penalty runs to the batting side.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant fell three short of a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 97. The talented left-handed batsman, who walked into the middle after captain Ajinkya Rahane's early dismissal in the morning session, forged a gritty partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and kept Indians in the game.