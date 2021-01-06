India vs Australia: Steve Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out, says Tom Moody

Smith, considered one of the best batsmen in international cricket, could manage just 10 runs in the four innings he has played so far in the series and Moody said he is overdue for a big score.

"You have to look at his record, he is overdue, that doesn't give you any guarantees but what it tells us that there is a caged lion ready to burst out and there is no one more determined than him to make sure that he is scoring runs in the new year," Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

"There is always that talk between Williamson, and Kohli and Smith, so he will be very keen to make sure he remains in that conversation regularly."

Earlier in the day, Australia coach Langer backed Smith and warned the Indians that great players do not miss out on scoring for a long period.

"Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting -- that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again," Langer said during a virtual press conference.

"That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out," he added. Langer expressed his excitement and said he can't wait to watch Smith bat as long as he is coaching the team from Down Under.

"He is a great player and I can't wait to watch him bat this Test match and the next Test match and, hopefully, for as long as I am coach," said Langer.

The right-handed batsman has been dismissed twice by India's spin spearhead R Ashwin. His struggle against the off-spinner became obvious when Smith himself admitted that he allowed the spinner to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series.