India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav deserved to be a part of India squad Down Under, believes Brian Lara

The non-selection, despite his prolific run in domestic cricket and the IPL 2020, extended Suryakumar's wait for an India cap. The Mumbaikar played a crucial role in helping Mumbai Indians retain their title with his consistent performance.

Hailing Yadav's capability to bat under pressure for his IPL franchise, Lara said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected that Yadav should have made the cut in the Indian team for the tour of Australia.

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai wins the match, Suryakumar wins hearts

"Yeah, definitely. He's a class player. I don't just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they're batting and for me, Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai. He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at No. 3.

"Just remember, your No. 3 batsmen, other than the openers, the No. 3 batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player. And for me, he has been that for Mumbai Indians and I see no reason why, looking at the squad, he can be a part of it."

The 30-year-old Mumbai batsman conceded that the team selection for the Australian tour was at the back of his mind even though he did try a few things to distract himself from the thought.

India vs Australia: Was disappointed with Aussie snub but felt good after chat with Rohit Sharma, says Suryakumar Yadav

"During this tournament actually I was a bit disappointed. I knew the team was going to come out, and the same day I tried myself to keep busy, just try and avoid getting that thought -- there is a squad selection tonight.

"So I thought I'll just focus on my process and my things properly and instead of thinking about the call-up, I will try and keep myself busy, I can go to the gym or maybe spend time with my teammates.

"But yes, at the back of the mind, there was a thought that the team is coming out tonight," Suryakumar told PTI in an interview.

The dashing right-handed batsman admitted that he was hurt when he saw that his name did not feature in the list. "I sat in a room and started thinking, why my name is not there, but after looking at the squad there were a lot of players who got a lot of runs as well and even they have been playing consistently, doing well for India, doing well in IPL," he added further.

However, a pep talk from his Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma helped Suryakumar overcome the disappointment.