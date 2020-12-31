India vs Australia: Tendulkar on why Ashwin holds upper hand against Smith

R Ashwin has got the number on Smith in two of the four innings so far with Australia's most dependable registering scores of 0, 1*, 1 & 8. On the back of this duel, Tendulkar explained why the senior off-spinner enjoyed an upper hand.

"In the first Test, Smith got out to an arm ball or you can call it a straighter which Ashwin releases differently. An off-spinner bowls a straighter which skids off the surface when fingers are not on top of the ball," Tendulkar told PTI.

Tendulkar then explained how Ashwin gets the ball to turn and bounce in the MCG Test.

"In the second Test, it was not a slider but fingers were on top of the ball which produced bounce and turn.

"Steve Smith played a normal flick to a regulation off-break that any batsman does by instinct and fielder was brilliantly placed there.

"It was a well-planned ball and wicket by Ashwin. Both are class players, so someone is going to have a better day and so far, Ashwin has come out winner in the first two Tests."

With series level at 1-1, Smith will look to get back in form when Australia host India in the third Test, which is scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(With PTI inputs)