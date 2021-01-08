India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Twitterati hail Ravindra Jadeja as he runs Steve Smith out with a direct-hit

The left-arm spinner returned with impressive figures of 18-3-62-4 as India bundled Australia out for 338 in 105.4 overs. The Saurashtra cricketer also showed his brilliance in the field as his direct-hit ran dangerous Steve Smith out for 131 and ensured the Aussies don't frustrate the Indians long.

1

48442

Jadeja - who didn't get much to bowl on the opening day was the wreaker-in-chief on the second day. Jadeja picked up the first wicket of the day's play for Indians when he got the wicket of set Marnun Labuschagne for 91. Labuschagne was poised to slamming his maiden ton against the Indians was outfoxed by Jadeja's brilliance and was caught at slip.

Later, Jadeja dismissed Matthew Wade who started playing strokes from the moment he stepped into the middle. Wade tried to slog sweep Jadeja but failed to connect it well and was caught in the deep by Shubman Gill in the morning session on day two.

Jadeja later went on picking up the wickets of Pat Cummins (0) and Nathan Lyon (0) to help the team wrap-up the hosts' innings to 338. If Cummins was clean bowled by a beauty from the left-arm tweaker, Lyon was found himself plumb in front of the stumps.

Jadeja then showed his athleticism on the pitch as he effected a brilliant run out to end Smith's knock for 131 with a superb direct-hit. Jadeja - who is hailed as one of the finest fielders in the game - targetted the striker's end as Smith tried to sneak a double off him, but in vain.

The cricketing fraternity, as well as the cricket enthusiasts, took to their Twitter handle to laud Ravindra Jadeja for yet another impactful show.

Here's who said what:

Wasim Jaffer, former India cricketer:

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/R8N9xIzYCH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

Aakash Chopra, former India cricketer:

The impact of Sir Jadeja. Slowness of the surface needed the spinner to be faster in the air. And Jadeja’s optimum speed is ideal for such surfaces. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 8, 2021

Melinda Ferral, Commentator:

And for his next trick, Sir Jadeja will TURN WATER INTO WINE. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2021

Harsha Bhogle, Commentator:

In many ways, my moment of the match. Sensational from @imjadeja — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2021

Cricket Australia:

Smith's awesome innings ends after an incredible throw from Jadeja! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XtIHFCaBUH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Boria Majumdar, Commentator:

Martin Guptill to Dhoni and now Jadeja to Smith! What a player @imjadeja has turned out to be for India. India has done well today and @stevesmith49 yet again an outstanding innings. Now to the batsmen. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 8, 2021

Makarand Waingankar, Sports Journalist:

Remember in one of the u 19 matches Maharashtra needed 20 odd runs with 6 wkts in hand at Wankhede stadium. So confident was the President of MCA of winning the game that he left for Poona. In matter of few balls Jadeja effected 3 or 4 runouts & Saurashtra won. That's Sir Jadeja — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) January 8, 2021

Sarang Bhalerao, Sports Journalist:

Ravindra Jadeja should always be in India’s Test team. Bowls wicket to wicket, scores key runs at No.7 & is arguably the best fielder in the world. He has been India’s MVP in this series so far — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 8, 2021

Gaurav Kapur, Commentator:

Great bit of fielding.

Stumps in pieces.

He’s a bolt of electricity Sir Jadeja ⚡️💥🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 8, 2021

This is how Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne:

While we wait for the rain to stop, here's another look at Ajinkya Rahane's sharp catch at slip as Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne for 91 👌🏻#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/DgprpvKy8i — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 8, 2021

RP Singh, former India cricketer:

Last 8 Australian wickets for just 136 runs and that too after losing the toss and a bowling attack whose three pacers haven't managed even 20 Tests together! This is a tremendous fight back by Indian bowlers. Jadeja's 4 wickets superb effort. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 8, 2021