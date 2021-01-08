Cricket
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Twitterati hail Ravindra Jadeja as he runs Steve Smith out with a direct-hit

By

New Delhi, January 8: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again proved how valuable a player he is for the side in any format as he emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia.

The left-arm spinner returned with impressive figures of 18-3-62-4 as India bundled Australia out for 338 in 105.4 overs. The Saurashtra cricketer also showed his brilliance in the field as his direct-hit ran dangerous Steve Smith out for 131 and ensured the Aussies don't frustrate the Indians long.

1
48442

Jadeja - who didn't get much to bowl on the opening day was the wreaker-in-chief on the second day. Jadeja picked up the first wicket of the day's play for Indians when he got the wicket of set Marnun Labuschagne for 91. Labuschagne was poised to slamming his maiden ton against the Indians was outfoxed by Jadeja's brilliance and was caught at slip.

Later, Jadeja dismissed Matthew Wade who started playing strokes from the moment he stepped into the middle. Wade tried to slog sweep Jadeja but failed to connect it well and was caught in the deep by Shubman Gill in the morning session on day two.

Jadeja later went on picking up the wickets of Pat Cummins (0) and Nathan Lyon (0) to help the team wrap-up the hosts' innings to 338. If Cummins was clean bowled by a beauty from the left-arm tweaker, Lyon was found himself plumb in front of the stumps.

Jadeja then showed his athleticism on the pitch as he effected a brilliant run out to end Smith's knock for 131 with a superb direct-hit. Jadeja - who is hailed as one of the finest fielders in the game - targetted the striker's end as Smith tried to sneak a double off him, but in vain.

The cricketing fraternity, as well as the cricket enthusiasts, took to their Twitter handle to laud Ravindra Jadeja for yet another impactful show.

Here's who said what:

Wasim Jaffer, former India cricketer:

Aakash Chopra, former India cricketer:

Melinda Ferral, Commentator:

Harsha Bhogle, Commentator:

Cricket Australia:

Boria Majumdar, Commentator:

Makarand Waingankar, Sports Journalist:

Sarang Bhalerao, Sports Journalist:

Gaurav Kapur, Commentator:

This is how Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne:

RP Singh, former India cricketer:

Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:01 [IST]
