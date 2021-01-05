India vs Australia: VVS Laxman feels Rohit Sharma will replace Mayank Agarwal in Sydney Test

Rohit, who joined his teammates on December 30 after completing his 14-day quarantine period, has already been named as the vice-captain for the remaining two Test matches against Australia and is expected to be slotted into the team.

With Mayank struggling for runs in the first two Tests, Laxman feels Rohit, who has been a regular opener for India since the South Africa series, will come in as the opener.

"Well, Yeah! Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series has been a regular opener he has a tremendous record, as an opening batsman," said Laxman exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Laxman also said with Rohit coming into the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, it adds experience and it will be a perfect opportunity for the visitors to go 2-1 up in the series.

"I think The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there, you want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1," Laxman added.

Laxman also feels Rohit's style of batting is very suited for the Australian wicket and he expects him score big once he's set in the middle.

"Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket," said Laxman.

"So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I'm sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit's batting is concerned," he added.

After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test last week.

Laxman said the victory in the second Test was a very fitting reply by Team India as experts had written off the side after being bowled out for 36 and playing without two senior players in Kohli and Shami.

"Well, I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply, and a very fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team. It's obvious that once you're bowled out for 36, various Cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in very poor outings in the remainder of the series," said Laxman.

The former batsman credited the team and the support staff for the Boxing Day Test win and said one should never underestimate the Indian Cricket Team.

"But credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team," he added.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

