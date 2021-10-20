India vs Australia Warm-up Match 2021 Highlights: Rohit shines as India notch up comfortable 8-wicket win

Virat Kohli bowls in warm-up match against Australia, is it mentor MS Dhoni's idea!

After Australia elected to bat first, India-led by Rohit Sharma restricted Aaron Finch's side to 152 for five despite leaking 58 runs off the last five overs. Virat Kohli who had been rested for the match, came in to bowl a couple of overs, to be a potential sixth bowling option for the team. With all rounder Hardik Pandya still not bowling, the Men in Blue need to find an extra bowling option to provide a cusion to the five specialist bowlers for the mega event.

At the toss Rohit stated that regular skipper Kohli, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had been rested for the second warm-up game. Kohli still came in and bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs. The Indian bowlers handed the side a strong start as Australia struggled at 11 for three. David Warner's poor form continued as Ashwin removed him for 1, while skipper Aaron Finch went for 8. Birthday boy Mitchell Marsh failed to open his account as the top order struggled. Steve Smith (57 off 48) and Glenn Maxwell (37 off 28) stabled the innings with a 61-run partnership. Marcus Stoinis' unbeated 41 off 25 saw Australia reach 152.

In reply, India chased it down with 13-balls to spare to win both their warm-up matches. Leading from the front Rohit scored a scintillating 60 off 41 before retiring, to set India up for a convincing win. Rohit along with the inform KL Rahul (39 off 31) got India off to a strong start as the Men in Blue chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had failed to impress in the first warm-up game against England, came in at No. 3 in Kohli's absence and took India over the line with an unbeaten 38 off 27. Meanwhile Hardik Pandya, who is still not bowling, came in at four and scored a quickfire 14 off 8 to finish the game with a boundary.

With the win on Wednesday, India won both their warm-up games. While the batting line-up looks more or less sorted for Virat Kohli's side, one concern that the team has to still adress is the sixth bowler.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar finding his rhythm in the second match, after leaking 58 runs in the first game against England, the five specialist bowlers bring confidence to the side. But with all rounder Hardik Pandya still not bowling, the pressure for a sixth bowler remains. But at the toss Rohit said, "Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament."

India will next play Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 24). In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A.