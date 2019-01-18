Yuzvendra Chahal equals best figures from an Indian bowler in Australia, leaves Twitterati in awe

Chahal was given a spot in the Playing XI as his spin twin Kuldeep Yadav was rested by the team management. The right-arm spinner didn't disappoint his captain as he gave the hosts two big blows in a gap of three deliveries in his very first over.

Chahal removed set Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja in the same over to rattle Australia's top-order. In his second spell, Chahal removed set Peter Handscomb by trapping him in front for 58. Chahal also accounted for the wickets of tail-enders Jhye Richardson (16) and Adam Zampa (8) to become only the second spinner after Imran Tahir to grab a fifer in Australia and South Africa.

The wrist-spinner returned with the figures of 42/6 from his quota of 10 overs in the game to help India skittle Australia for 231 in 48.3 overs.

The leg-spinner's efforts equalled the best figures from an Indian bowler on Australian soil. Ajit Agarkar had in 2004 produced similar figures at this very venue.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Chahal's impressive bowling:

Excellent spell from Chahal. Has pulled the game India's way. Took wickets at the top, bowled deep into the innings, did everything asked of him today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2019

Chahal creating halchal! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 18, 2019

Wah ji @yuzi_chahal , Chahalka macha rakha hai . 6 wicket , Shaabash — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2019

Great effort from the Indian bowlers to bowl out Australia for 230. @yuzi_chahal was outstanding to pick up 6 wickets. Now for our batsman to chase this and win the one day series as well. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2019

So happy for Chahal. Glad he's grabbing his opportunity #AUSvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) January 18, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42 - joint sixth best bowling performance by an Indian in ODI cricket#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 18, 2019

The guile with which @yuzi_chahal has bowled today has been beautiful. He has tricked the batsmen and set them up to play shots he wanted them to play. A well deserved 6 wicket haul. Trump card selection! #INDvAUS #FightOfMight pic.twitter.com/q4bYQxg2xK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2019