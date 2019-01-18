Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuzvendra Chahal equals best figures from an Indian bowler in Australia, leaves Twitterati in awe

By
Yuzvendra Chahal equals best figures from an Indian bowler in Australia, leave Twitterati in awe

New Delhi, Jan 18: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made most of the opportunity he was given in the third and final one-day international against Australia in Melbourne on Friday (January 18).

Chahal was given a spot in the Playing XI as his spin twin Kuldeep Yadav was rested by the team management. The right-arm spinner didn't disappoint his captain as he gave the hosts two big blows in a gap of three deliveries in his very first over.

Chahal removed set Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja in the same over to rattle Australia's top-order. In his second spell, Chahal removed set Peter Handscomb by trapping him in front for 58. Chahal also accounted for the wickets of tail-enders Jhye Richardson (16) and Adam Zampa (8) to become only the second spinner after Imran Tahir to grab a fifer in Australia and South Africa.

The wrist-spinner returned with the figures of 42/6 from his quota of 10 overs in the game to help India skittle Australia for 231 in 48.3 overs.

The leg-spinner's efforts equalled the best figures from an Indian bowler on Australian soil. Ajit Agarkar had in 2004 produced similar figures at this very venue.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Chahal's impressive bowling:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue